Rising Coronavirus Cases In Hamilton County Go Against Plan For Reopening All County Schools 5 Days A Week

With coronavirus cases increasing in Hamilton County, it is moving past the threshold the Hamilton County Schools set for reopening all schools five days a week.

 

Officials said, "The most current data will determine which phase the district is in when we start school on Aug.

12. The district will continue to track active case data provided by the Hamilton County Health Department and share regular updates with the public.

"The Hamilton County School#HCSReopening plan uses gating criteria based on active case data provided by the Hamilton County Health Department to help determine which phase the district will be in at a particular time. Our gating criteria established thresholds for each phase, and Phase 3 falls between 370 active cases and 1,470 active cases.

 

"There is a transition period between each phase, and when in the transition period, the district also tracks the number of hospitalizations, patients in ICU in hospitals, and other criteria that will be important after school starts that will include teacher and student absences. The added health data from the Health Department, along with active case numbers, will determine the phase the district operates within while case numbers are in the chart transition area. The transition area between Phase 3 and Phase 2 is between 1,470 and 1,840 active cases.

"For the last few weeks, the number of active cases in Hamilton County has remained below 1,470 cases (0.4%), which would put Hamilton County Schools in Phase 3. However, data from the last few days is trending upward and indicates our community is moving close to meeting the gating criteria for Phase 2, the hybrid learning model where students would attend two days on campus and three days remotely.

 

"As of today, July 14, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County Schools is 1,408 (0.38%), according to reports from the Hamilton County Health Department. The district will keep the chart below prominent on the district website and in communications to allow you to track how the community health situation changes as we move closer to the start of school and how that may impact the delivery of instruction for children. 

"We are hopeful that personal protective measures put in place in the community in the last few weeks, including the wearing of masks or face coverings, will reverse the trend, and active cases will decline.

"If active cases and other criteria continue to move upward, here is what Phase 2 would look like for our schools:

  • Reduced on-campus attendance for all schools, with two days per week of face-to-face instruction for each student
  • Students will work remotely the remaining three days of the week, resulting in a hybrid learning model
  • Short-term closure procedures (remote learning) will occur for COVID-19-affected buildings. Phase 2 health and safety guidelines are in place
  • To learn more about Phase 2, view our reopening plan

 

To learn more about COVID-19 data, visit the Hamilton County Health Department's website.

 

 


July 14, 2020

July 14, 2020

Tea Party Raises Questions About High Percentage Of Anonymous Vickers Gifts

The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report. Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers’ campaign in District 1 shows 59.2% of undisclosed donors. This is a concern, as most campaigns typically have only 15%-20% of undisclosed contributor. "We have contacted the election commission ... (click for more)

Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 North Hawthorne St., last Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Case investigations revealed that members of the public who entered the Scale House at the Wood Recycling Center ... (click for more)

Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner’s comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me. We haven’t had discretionary money for over five years now. In spite of not having the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves CHI Memorial Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


