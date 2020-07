Issues related to the coronavirus have pushed the trial of Janet Hinds in the traffic death of city police officer Nicholas Galinger to next year.

The trial is now set to begin before Judge Don Poole on Jan. 25, 2021.

Motions will be heard on Oct. 12.

A final pre-trial conference is set for Nov. 30.

The new order pushes back the start of the trial from Sept. 29.