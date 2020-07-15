AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/15/2020

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
July 15, 2020
The first of five defendants to be sentenced in the "Cream Scheme" has been ordered to serve two years in federal prison.
Jayson Montgomery, 39, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice on Wednesday ... (click for more)
For the safety of pedestrians and the community, Chattanooga Police officers will be enforcing pedestrian traffic laws.
Police will be focusing on pedestrians violating the following Tennessee law:
TCA 39-17-307(a) prohibits obstruction of a street or sidewalk and (c) makes the offense a Class C misdemeanor.
Incidents of vehicles striking protesters blocking roadways
Hamilton County had one new death Wednesday from the cornoavirus, for a total of 39, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Sixteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 783.
Hamilton County cases went up by 114 for a total of 3,798. Tennessee cases went up by 2,273 to a new total of 69,061.
Officials said 39,857 have recovered
There have been a lot of arguments from both sides of the isle over the past few months regarding racism, social justice and other topics in reference to law enforcement. All of this is in an effort to either reform or defund law enforcement. Additionally there have been a host of ideas floated from both sides on what actions should be taken. One of the ideas that has been demanded
It was a 'heavy lift' some years ago when a "discretionary spending allowance" was lifted away from each of the nine Hamilton County commissioners. It was no more than a "vote for me" ruse in each district. One of the best examples of it is to walk into Orchard Knob Elementary and see this ornate stone bench at the entrance. The name of the commissioner who gave it to the school
The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft.
One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd
Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan.
The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning.
CWGA Amateur Championships – July