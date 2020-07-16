Georgia Now Has 131,275 Coronavirus Cases; 3,104 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 131,275 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,441.



There have been 3,104 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Wednesday.



Hospitalizations are at 14,346 - up 244 since Wednesday.



Whitfield County has 39 new cases for a total of 2,017 and another death for a total of 18. Officials said 90 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added three new cases at 392 and 14 deaths.

Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County holds has three new cases for total of 82, and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 375 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has an increase of four cases at 88 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 31 new cases for a total of 1,089, and another death for total of 46.Floyd County (Rome) has 810 cases and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 627 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-eight have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 12,184 cases and 333 deaths. Cobb County has 7,713 cases and has 258 deaths. There are now 9,165 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 186 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 12,489 cases and has 191 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,219 cases and has 156 deaths.