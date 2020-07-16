 Thursday, July 16, 2020 96.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Now Has 131,275 Coronavirus Cases; 3,104 Deaths

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 131,275 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,441.

There have been 3,104 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are at 14,346 - up 244 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 39 new cases for a total of 2,017 and another death for a total of 18. Officials said 90 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added three new cases at 392 and 14 deaths.

Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County holds has three new cases for total of 82, and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 375 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has an increase of four cases at 88 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 31 new cases for a total of 1,089, and another death for total of 46.

Floyd County (Rome) has 810 cases and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 627 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-eight have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 12,184 cases and 333 deaths. Cobb County has 7,713 cases and has 258 deaths. There are now 9,165 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 186 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 12,489 cases and has 191 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,219 cases and has 156 deaths.


July 16, 2020

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

July 16, 2020

CARTA Approves 2021 Budget

July 16, 2020

Walker In Custody After Allegedly Setting Fire To A Sign In Hixson


Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. ... (click for more)

Police responded to a Tuesday call regarding a fire on Hixson Pike. Police said the anonymous caller told them an intoxicated, and possibly mentally ill woman had set fire to a Fletcher Bright ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

CARTA Approves 2021 Budget

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. Sonja Sparks presented the budget, saying this represented a 2 percent overall increase, which was subsidized by the CARES Act. She said revenue in general has gone down. Passenger revenue ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors