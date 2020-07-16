Firefighters Battle Blaze At Apartment Complex On Jersey Pike

Chattanooga Fire Department battled a multiple alarm fire Thursday night at The Hills at Oakwood Apartment homes.

It happened at 7:11 p.m. on Oakwood Drive near the intersection of Highway 58 and Jersey Pike.

When responding units arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from Building #1.

Crews attempted an interior attack, but they were quickly pushed out by heavy fire.

Thankfully, all of the residents escaped the burning building.

At 9 p.m., the fire was marked under control.

Firefighters used four hydrants to supply enough water to get the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The apartments share a common attic so it was easy for flames to travel through the structure.

Firefighters conducted multiple searches and no one was found inside. Two cats were rescued.

There were at least a dozen trucks on the scene as of 9 p.m. and approximately 40 firefighters.

Crews have been rotating out due to the heat.

“Firefighters made a brave attempt to knock the fire down quickly, but it was too dangerous. We started a defensive attack and set up aerial devices to stop the spread of the fire in this complex. Everyone out here pushed through the heat and did an outstanding job,” said Fire Chief Phil Hyman on the scene.

Seven units were destroyed in Building #1. Crews saved three apartments, but they sustained smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents.

Special thanks to all of the agencies that assisted CFD in this massive operation. Hamilton County EMS helped monitor vitals on a number of firefighters to check for heat exhaustion.