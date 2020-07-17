 Friday, July 17, 2020 85.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

3 Injured In 2 Shootings Overnight In Chattanooga

Friday, July 17, 2020

Three people were injured in two incidents overnight in Chattanooga.

At approximately 11:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1966 Northpoint Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. A short time later police were notified that an additional victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening a gunshot wound.

The victim on the scene was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non life threatening injuries.

The victims were 45 and 29 years old.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

At approximately 1:21 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 300 North Highland Park Ave. on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, 19, suffering from a minor, non-life threatening gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim declined medical transport to the hospital.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  

 


Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

County Schools To Purchase New Laptop For Every Teacher


Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

Roy Exum: I'm Voting For Sethi

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

