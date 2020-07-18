 Saturday, July 18, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Sets New Coronavirus Record With 4,689 New Cases; 4 More Die In Whitfield County

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 139,872 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,689 - the most new cases of any day to date. 

There have been 3,168 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  36 more since Friday.

Hospitalizations are at 14,961 - up 314 since Friday. 

Whitfield County has 109 new cases for a total of 2,179 and another four deaths for a total of 23. Officials said 98 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added six new cases at 408 and 14 deaths.

Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County has three new cases for total of 87, and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has three new cases for a total of 388 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has an increase of four cases at 93 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 1,131 cases and 46 deaths

Floyd County (Rome) has 853 cases and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 670 cases and 19 deaths from coronavirus. Fifty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 12,872 cases and 339 deaths. Cobb County has 8,223 cases and has 263 deaths. There are now 9,597 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 188 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 13,234 cases and has 197 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,290 cases and has 158 deaths.


Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Hamilton County Has 117 New Coronavirus Cases; No New Deaths; State Has 23 More Deaths

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Hamilton County Has 117 New Coronavirus Cases; No New Deaths; State Has 23 More Deaths

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Taxpayers Should Not Pay If Schools Do Not Open - And Response

Sports

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

