Davon Sherrer, 21, Shot And Killed On Tunnel Boulevard

Police said Davon Sherrer, 21, was shot and killed on Tunnel Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 5:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police were flagged down by a community member regarding a person shot. A Neighborhood Policing Officer on patrol was flagged down and advised a man had been shot.

The officer located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway.

Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.