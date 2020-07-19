 Sunday, July 19, 2020 94.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Davon Sherrer, 21, Shot And Killed On Tunnel Boulevard

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Police said Davon Sherrer, 21, was shot and killed on Tunnel Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.
 
At approximately 5:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police were flagged down by a community member regarding a person shot. A Neighborhood Policing Officer on patrol was flagged down and advised a man had been shot.
 
The officer located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway.
 
Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.  


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

3 Fisherman Rescued At Chickamauga Dam Saturday Evening

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest


A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Schools Gotta Open

A Chattanooga doctor, who is married to another physician, told me the other day that just as they expected, that in the last month they became infected with the COVID-19 virus. They told me their greater fears were realized when their two children, ages 15 and 13, tested positive during the recent surge of the coronavirus. “We were very, very lucky,” one told me. “We managed through ... (click for more)

CFC Defeats Savannah Clovers in 3-0 Victory

Starting in lieu of Richard Dixon, Ryan Marcano made the right wing his property in the first half of the Chattanooga Football Club’s 3-0 win over Savannah Clovers FC. Marcano used an incredible first touch to control a long pass, and then exploded toward the goal-line. Savannah’s fullback had no chance at impeding his progress, and Marcano breezed forward. After leaving ... (click for more)

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226. Champions Flight - Open Division 1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total) 2nd Place ... (click for more)


