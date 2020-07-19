Man, 30, Injured In Drive-By Shooting On Kemp Drive Saturday Evening

A man, 30, was shot Saturday evening on Kemp Drive.
At approximately 6:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4600 block of Kemp Drive.
Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
It was stated to investigators that the victim was shot by an unidentified person in a vehicle.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.