Man, 30, Injured In Drive-By Shooting On Kemp Drive Saturday Evening

A man, 30, was shot Saturday evening on Kemp Drive.

At approximately 6:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4600 block of Kemp Drive.

Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

It was stated to investigators that the victim was shot by an unidentified person in a vehicle.