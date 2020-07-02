New Unemployment Claims In Tennessee Beginning To Inch Back Up With Rise In COVID Numbers

New unemployment claims in Tennessee are beginning to inch back up with a rise in the coronavirus numbers.

The high was 324,543 for the week of April 24 - up from 2,702 for the week of March 14.

With the state's reopening, it dropped to 19,925 for the week of June 13.

It was 21,155 for the week of June 20, and 22,256 for the week of June 27.

Continued claims are still going down.

The high was the week of May 9 at 325,095.

It was 266,596 for the week of June 20 and 262,224 for the week of June 27.

New claims since the week of March 15 have totaled 666,055.

Total payouts from the federal government on the claims have been over $259.5 million.