Highway 27 Northbound On-Ramp From 4th Street Is Open

The Highway 27 northbound on-ramp from 4th Street is now open.
CDOT wishes everyone a safe Independence Day weekend.
View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction.
July 2, 2020
Floyd Randall Jenkins, of Bradley County is facing four counts of solicitation of a minor after attempting to coerce a minor female into performing sexual actions.
On Feb. 13, Bradley County ... (click for more)
Popular Red Bank veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley died suddenly on Tuesday.
This Facebook post is from the Red Bank Animal Hospital:
"It is with profound sadness that the Red Bank Animal Hospital family announces the sudden loss of Dr. Charles 'Chuck' Conley.
"Dr. Conley passed away Tuesday, June 30 after suffering a severe stroke. This has happened so quickly that ... (click for more)
Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,575, bringing the total to 46,890, state health officials said Thursday.
There were 11 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 620.
Officials said 60 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,775.
Hamilton County recorded 61 new coronavirus cases. The cases have reached 2,704 in Hamilton County.
Deaths remain at 30.
There ... (click for more)
In his article Roy Exum said that “This analysis shows that blacks had significantly lower educational attainment and home ownership and almost twice the proportion of households living below the poverty level and unemployed than whites in all age groups." Your quote also goes on to say "Such social factors are posited as “fundamental causes”. So these social factors are the reason ... (click for more)
Let’s be real honest. Anyone who dares to think that defunding the police is anything more than a terribly-twisted psychology experiment now being pushed by flaming liberals, or a zany “Black Lives Matter” type of ‘money grab,’ has never visited a jail, shared a Subway sandwich with three Chattanooga police officers, or witnessed a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer valiantly working ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)
After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21.
Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also ... (click for more)