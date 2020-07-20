Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposures At Baylor School Graduation

 Monday, July 20, 2020 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community about a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Baylor School graduation on Saturday. 
 
The case investigation revealed that a positive person was in attendance while in their infectious period. It is recommended that anyone who attended this event be tested and monitor their symptoms. For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC. 
 
“If you are experiencing any symptoms at this time, please stay home, even if you are not certain of whether you are positive for coronavirus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Going out for any reason while symptomatic puts others at risk.” 
 
Free Health Department testing is available this week:
 
•  Tuesday – Friday, July 21-24, Brainerd High School, 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
•  Saturday, July 25, Brainerd High School, from 7 a.m.-11 a.m., and New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
•  Sunday, July 26, Brainerd High School, from 7 a.m.-11 a.m., and New Hope Baptist Church, from noon-3 p.m.
 
For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.
The hotline will be open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call the Baylor School for information related to COVID-19 exposures.  

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 145,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,452. There have been 3,176 people in the state who have died from ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue announced that he will introduce a "common-sense proposal" to provide parents, teachers and educators with the tools they need to begin to safely reopen schools across the ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 145,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,452. There have been 3,176 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 3 more since Sunday. Hospitalizations are at 15,047 - up 37 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 52 new cases for a total of 2,298 and remains at 23 deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Thanks, No Thanks

The Ford Motor Company supplies over two-thirds of the police vehicles in the United States. Most of them are Ford Explorer SUVs, especially equipped and designed to be what are called Police Interceptors. Most recently you have seen dozens of them vandalized and set on fire in New York City, Chicago, Washington state, Oregon, Atlanta and more. The audacious riots spawned by this ... (click for more)

When Coach Marty Rowe left Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky) 16 years ago, it was not an easy decision. He had built a successful program at Brescia and pointed out, "Leaving Kentucky and being 40 minutes from our entire family was definitely difficult for me and my wife Pam, especially with daughter Brittany being a senior in high school. From the day we arrived in Cleveland, ... (click for more)

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team has three individuals listed on TheOpenMat.com’s NCAA DI College Wrestling Early-Preseason Ranking. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and juniors Tanner Smith and Matthew Waddell can all be found in the recently released listing. Gutierrez checks in at No. 25 at 125 pounds. He is coming off a 17-9 season that included an at-large ... (click for more)


