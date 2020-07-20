Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposures At Baylor School Graduation

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community about a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Baylor School graduation on Saturday.The case investigation revealed that a positive person was in attendance while in their infectious period. It is recommended that anyone who attended this event be tested and monitor their symptoms. For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC.“If you are experiencing any symptoms at this time, please stay home, even if you are not certain of whether you are positive for coronavirus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Going out for any reason while symptomatic puts others at risk.”Free Health Department testing is available this week:• Tuesday – Friday, July 21-24, Brainerd High School, 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.• Saturday, July 25, Brainerd High School, from 7 a.m.-11 a.m., and New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.• Sunday, July 26, Brainerd High School, from 7 a.m.-11 a.m., and New Hope Baptist Church, from noon-3 p.m.For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.The hotline will be open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call the Baylor School for information related to COVID-19 exposures.