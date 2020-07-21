Pachyderm Speaker Says Black Lives Matter Wants To Perpetuate Racism

Local conservative Patrick Hampton revealed his opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement to the Pachyderm Club during their weekly Monday meeting. He started the presentation by clearly stating what he thought about the movement as a whole.

“I’m going to talk about the real agenda and let the cat out of the bag,” said Mr. Hampton. “They want to create and perpetuate racism without identifying actual racists.

Think about that statement. What does that do? It creates a grievance industry.”

He said Black Lives Matter means different things depending on what kind of person interacts with it. For instance, he said police, Black children, and politicians will all have a unique perspective when talking about and perceiving Black Lives Matter.

“My parents, they don’t agree with everything Black Lives Matter does, but when they see them protesting, it reminds them of themselves in the 1960s,” said Mr. Hampton. “So it’s hard for them to speak out about something that reminds them of themselves.”

Mr. Hampton claimed that the Democratic Party and George Soros were behind the Black Lives Matter movement. He also used pictures from a BLM website as evidence that the movement wishes to demean Black men and to promote Black women into positions of power or superiority.

“Right here, it’s a young lady from Chattanooga, a Black woman (named Marie Mott) leading the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Mr. Hampton. “They never allow a Black man to be over or lead the movement, it always has to be Black women.”

He also had a very strong opinion of the term “White Privilege,” calling it a racist phrase. Earlier in the presentation, he bemoaned the prevalence of “W.E.B DuBois’ and Malcolm X’s” and the lack of “Martin Luther King Jr.’s and Booker T. Washington’s.”

“White privilege is nothing more than Black racism. Martin Luther King said we should not judge others by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. But what Black Lives Matter does is it judges every White person by the color of their skin, and says ‘If you are white, you have privilege.’”

To close out his presentation, Mr. Hampton proposed his plan to lift up the Black Community. He said he wanted to find solutions to the low literacy rate within the county, the absence of father figures in the community, and workforce training for young adults.

“What if conservatives led the way on work ethic and workforce development in urban communities,” asked Mr. Hampton. “What if we didn’t go into the Black community looking for their vote? What if conservatives led the way in teaching urban communities about how a civil society works? What if we were leading the way on that, because the Democrat party is not teaching this. They are simply using the Black community.”

“What if we did the opposite. I don’t want your vote, I just want to teach you how America works, because to be honest, a lot of Black America is simply disengaged from the American system.”