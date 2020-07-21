 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Sticks With Police Budget As Is

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Chattanooga City Council declined to put a suggested police budget reform onto the agenda during Tuesday’s strategic planning meeting. Maura Sullivan, city CEO, started by detailing the process by which the budget is created, and then various council members gave their opinions on the budget. Various parties have asked for a portion of the $70 million budget to be divested into other areas.

“That is a contractual agreement we made to the men and women of the CPD to provide them with $70 million to do their jobs,” said Chairman Chip Henderson. “I think that at this point to take away any amount demonstrates a lack of understanding of our role as legislators.”

However, the Council did express a desire to maintain flexibility in regard to the budget, with Councilman Anthony Byrd bringing up how destructive COVID-19 has been to Chattanooga.

“We had a nuclear bomb in the form of COVID-19 hit our city,” said Councilman Byrd. “The process is the process and we have to do things in an orderly fashion, and we did put out information and people were able to come and talk about these things and what they wanted to see in the budget.

“When I look at what we’re dealing with now and I look at our budget, it does make me question whether we want to go back and talk about these things, or at least have a discussion. When I talk to people about the police force and we talk about the lie detector test or the polygraph test or certain things, maybe we should take a look at (these things), not just years to come, but for this year to stockpile food for constituents that would need it.”

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod expressed frustration with the proposed amendments. She emphasized how the public had multiple opportunities to influence the budget in public meetings, meetings she said had tepid engagement.

“We have these budget sessions around the same time and we’re begging people to take part in it,” said Councilwoman Coonrod. “Even if you can’t make it physically, then share your thoughts online and you can email. For months we’ve asked that. But it falls on deaf ears until it’s time for the council to vote on the budget.”

“I think we have to have our marketing to the point where people want to sleep outside to make sure their input is added in the budget on the front end. A lot of people are still suffering, so (maybe we should be) looking at things we can change that wouldn’t affect our police budget.”

Councilman Russell Gilbert asked City Attorney Phil Noblett about the legality of the Council moving funds around.

“Things can be moved around if you have money in your budget that comes in,” said Attorney Noblett. “That’s one of the problems we are having in a COVID environment, which is trying to figure out what that will be. You have to have money in your funds to do that every year, and it has to be balanced every year. Otherwise the state will have a problem with you.”

In the end, the council voted to keep those amendments off the agenda.   


July 21, 2020

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth's implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city's employees and services will

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 148,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,413. There have been 3,254 people in the state who have died

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



City Council Considering Issues Surrounding Making Juneteenth New City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth's implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city's employees and services will operate during the day. "If the trash is scheduled to be picked up on the Wednesday the holiday is scheduled for, do they move pickup to the next day?" asked Councilwoman Coonrod. "Does

Georgia Numbers Jump To 3,413 New Coronavirus Cases; 78 More Deaths In The State

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 148,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,413. There have been 3,254 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 78 more since Monday. Hospitalizations are at 15,494 - up 447 since Monday. Whitfield County has 49 new cases for a total of 2,347 and remains at 23 deaths.

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive

Roy Exum: Erlanger's New Sorrow

About a month ago I learned Erlanger Hospital's nurses were being forced to endure unfair and shameful working conditions and I stood up for them. The hospital's Board of Trustees took delight in chastising me … and talking a lot … but in the end it's said I did more for the nurses than they did. That, in and of itself, disgusts me; it is not my place to police, criticize, nor expose

Lee Women's Basketball Coach Marty Rowe Right Fit For Lady Flames

When Coach Marty Rowe left Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky) 16 years ago, it was not an easy decision. He had built a successful program at Brescia and pointed out, "Leaving Kentucky and being 40 minutes from our entire family was definitely difficult for me and my wife Pam, especially with daughter Brittany being a senior in high school. From the day we arrived in Cleveland,

Three Moc Wrestlers Earn Preseason Rankings

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team has three individuals listed on TheOpenMat.com's NCAA DI College Wrestling Early-Preseason Ranking. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and juniors Tanner Smith and Matthew Waddell can all be found in the recently released listing. Gutierrez checks in at No. 25 at 125 pounds. He is coming off a 17-9 season that included an at-large


