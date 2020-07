Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA

1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BILLUPS, MALACHI

3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRIGGS, JESSIE JAMES

219 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, KELSEY

3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

BURNETTE, LANDON SHIELDS

103 HUNT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAIN, TYRONE

EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DYE, CECIL COREY

1251 CIBER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)

---

FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE

1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

---

GODWIN, DALE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GREER, LAQUISHA

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HART, ERICA RACHELLE

727 E 11TH ST.

Here are the mug shots:

BRIGGS, JESSIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROWN, KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS BURNETTE, LANDON SHIELDS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAIN, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DYE, CECIL COREY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY) FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, GODWIN, DALE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INDECENT EXPOSURE GREER, LAQUISHA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HART, ERICA RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JACKSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JETTON, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNS, WILLIAM RUPERT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/29/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, WILLIAM COREY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT KNOX, STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LANGSTON, JASON CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/21/1978

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LODEN, MICHAEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/08/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOVETT, ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWE, COURTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MCBRYAR, AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHAMIN MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY MITCHELL, JASON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/04/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE NEAL, MICHAEL GENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/24/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PATTON, KENNETH LEROY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAINES, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/05/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY THOMAS, JOHN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, KEALA M

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY