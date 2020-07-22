 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

No Injuries In Early Wednesday Morning Fire In East Brainerd

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
- photo by CFD
There were no injuries in a house fire in East Brainerd this morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Old Birds Mill Road at 5:35 a.m. and crews found the structure fully involved with flames coming through the roof. 

"Firefighters started a defensive operation and had the fire out in 10-15 minutes," officials said. "No one was present at the home. It appears to have been under renovation."

The cause is under investigation. 

Squad 13, Quint 13, Squad 7, Quint 21, Quint 8, Quint 6, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, EPB, CPD and HCEMS were on the scene. 

“Crews did a good job extinguishing the fire quickly and protecting nearby exposures,” said Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer.

July 22, 2020

