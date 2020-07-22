Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck who appeared to be upset with her. She said she may have cut in front of him, but attempted to allow him to pass. She said he continued to drive aggressively and "flipped her off." She said that she was nervous that his actions would continue so she called Police. On arrival, the white male had left the area.* * *Police responded to an harassment complaint at Dana Lane.Officers spoke to a man who said his wife (he did not know her birthday) was harassing him. He said he went to a friend's house and his wife kept calling him and his friend harassing them and angry that he was not with her. He said they have been separated for a week and that he wanted her to know it is not okay to keep calling him. Officers informed him of disorder prevention and how to arrange one for himself.* * *In an incident report from Taylor Street, a man said his brother was bothering him and calling him names. He said he didn't call him names, he was just angry because he always has to clean up the house.* * *Police responded to E. 5th St. A woman reported an ex-friend sped by her house this morning harassing her. She said he constantly drives by harassing her by sticking out his tongue and middle finger.* * *Police intervened on a problem at a location on Bradt Street. A man said he and his girlfriend for over 20 years were in an argument over another female. The girlfriend said she was going to burn his clothes. The man wanted police to stand by so he could retrieve his belongings without an altercation, and before his property was set on fire. An officer met the man at the location, but both the front and back doors were locked, and no one was home. The man suggested that he could climb through his bedroom window that he leaves unlocked, and open the front door. The officer asked him if he could prove that he lives at this residence, since his driver's license states he lives on Arlington Avenue. He said he has mail inside the residence, proving that he lives here. He then removed the screen to the back bedroom window, and opened the window that he left unlocked. He opened the front door for police right away. He gave the officer a piece of mail that was addressed to him. He said he truly believed that the girlfriend was going to burn his clothes. He collected two bags of men's clothes and a box of Jordan shoes. After leaving through the front door, he went back and put the screen back on the bedroom window. The office gave him a ride to the address on Arlington Ave., where his sister was going to let him stay so he and the girlfriend could cool down.