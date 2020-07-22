 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 83.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Breaking News


Bradley County Inmate Dies Wednesday

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

A Bradley County male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. THe jail staff immediately called 911 and performed CPR.

Paramedics reported to the jail shortly after and the inmate was pronounced deceased by the medical examiner.

Sheriff Lawson, through District Attorney General Steve Crump, requested for the investigation to be turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At this time, the next of kin has been notified. The deceased inmate’s name was Joseph Dewhurst, who was being held on federal charges.


July 22, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

July 22, 2020

Tea Party Complaint Filed With DA Office Says Vickers Financial Disclosure Hides Many Donors

July 22, 2020

Bradley County Inmate Dies Wednesday


Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Tea Party has filed a complaint with the District Attorney's office over the financial disclosure from the Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 campaign. Brendan Jennings ... (click for more)

A Bradley County male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. THe jail staff immediately called 911 and performed CPR. Paramedics reported to the jail shortly after ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck who appeared to be upset with her. She said she may have cut in front of him, but attempted to allow him to pass. She said he continued to drive aggressively and "flipped her off." She said ... (click for more)

Tea Party Complaint Filed With DA Office Says Vickers Financial Disclosure Hides Many Donors

The Chattanooga Tea Party has filed a complaint with the District Attorney's office over the financial disclosure from the Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 campaign. Brendan Jennings said he obtained the complaint form from the election. He said he returned it there, but was told it needed to go to the District Attorney's office. He then took it there. Local election ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Call Out The Brigade

There is a wonderful “Call to Arms” now circulating on the Internet that addresses today’s events and circumstances that we who are older cannot quite seem to understand. It is as though our values and ideals are being threatened in a nation that supports lawful protests yet waffles when protesters become criminals, where elected officials sworn to stop violence “stand down” and ... (click for more)

Sports

City Loses $600,000 On Golf Courses; Considers Whether To Stay In Golf Business

The Chattanooga City Council discussed the pros and cons of running a money-losing golf course during their Tuesday agenda session. “I am not saying the city should not be operating a golf course, but maybe this city should not be operating a golf course,” said Councilman Jerry Mitchell. “We have lost over $600,000 over the last three years.” He advocated for having a private ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Reopening Schools Could Be A Disaster

I come from a long line of educators. I have also been an educator for a while in my life and one thing I've learned is this: schools are a breeding ground for germs, viruses and other infections. My wife's grandfather once joked, "You get it from Jimmy today, Suzy, tomorrow and Joe the following day." Now that the most deadly, contagious virus in our lifetime has entered the picture, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors