Bradley County Inmate Dies Wednesday

A Bradley County male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. THe jail staff immediately called 911 and performed CPR.

Paramedics reported to the jail shortly after and the inmate was pronounced deceased by the medical examiner.

Sheriff Lawson, through District Attorney General Steve Crump, requested for the investigation to be turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At this time, the next of kin has been notified. The deceased inmate’s name was Joseph Dewhurst, who was being held on federal charges.