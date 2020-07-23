Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ
3227 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA
3420 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
BELL, PATRICK
3106 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
----
BURROW, DYLAN LEE
2445 ASHMORE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
CAMPBELL, KEVIN BOBBY
727 EAST 11TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
----
CAMPBELL, SARAH KATHERINE
2425 ASHMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
CHURCH, DELISCIA
4432 18TH AVENUE SOUTH ST PETERSBURG, 33711
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 1000
----
CHURCH, QUANESHA
4432 18TH AVENUE SOUTH ST. PETERSBURG, 33711
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST-FELONIOUS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONIOUS
RECKLESS DRIVING
----
DAVIS, LORI ANN
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
3603 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
DAVIS, SIRCARR DEWAYNE
4700 EDINBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
DEES, LAWRENCE GEORGE
4708 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
DIFILIPPI, PETER A
COVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041760
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
EZEL, JONATHAN L
6909 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212510
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVTED BURGLARY)
----
GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
2416 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
----
GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE
5007 BEULAH CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE
1756 VARNER RD HIXSON, 373431741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HALE, JUSTINO RAHEEM
113 GOODSON AVE APT 5 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE
1813 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
----
HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
7032 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
HUGHES, MATTHEW ALEX
1511 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
HUGHES, THOMAS EVERETTE
1515 E 46TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
----
JEFFRIES, DAMIAN DEVON
3113 CURTIS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
JOLLEY, KENNETH WAYNE
474 JEWETT RD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
KEITH, MICHAEL BROUGHTEN
131B COUNTY ROAD RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF PROHUBITED WEAPON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
----
LANDIS, MATTHEW A
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MINNESOTA DOC)
----
LITTLE, DAMICHIA
2704 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
----
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
LOCKETT, BOBBI ANTONIA
2303 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE POSSESSION
----
MCDANIEL, TARA JADE
1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MILLENER, ELMONDNO
228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
MINCY, JASON OTT
3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MOORE, DAVID JEROME
1646 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
MULLEN, MICHAEL KEARNEY
3093 SWANSON RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
----
MUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN
157 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
----
MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE
8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
----
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
400 A LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
----
ORRICK, ERICA LYNN
177 BRYAN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
----
OSBORNE, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
1013 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
2003 E 31ST STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071714
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
----
REEVES, QUANZEL MONTAY
439 EAST OAKWOOD STREET TARPON SPRINGS, 34689
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
----
ROBERTS, MELISSA K
5570 TALLENT RD #A OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SANTOS, WILMER MIGUEL
1112 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SMITH, MICHAEL ANDREW
5818 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SPAIN, DOUGLAS CHASE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112830
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION )DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
----
STEVENS, BRIANA
7734 FOSTER RIDGE ROAD GERMANTOWN, 38138
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE
2007EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
TAYLOR, DESIREE MADONNA
820 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
THOMAS, PATRICK
185 SHEELER STREET CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WALLACE, RHONDA DENISE
221 GREEN HILL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN
609 SNOW STREET APT A102 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
----
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
177 VALLEY BROOK DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
