Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ
3227 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA
3420 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
BELL, PATRICK
3106 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
----
BURROW, DYLAN LEE
2445 ASHMORE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
CAMPBELL, KEVIN BOBBY
727 EAST 11TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
----
CAMPBELL, SARAH KATHERINE
2425 ASHMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
CHURCH, DELISCIA
4432 18TH AVENUE SOUTH ST PETERSBURG, 33711
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 1000
----
CHURCH, QUANESHA
4432 18TH AVENUE SOUTH ST. PETERSBURG, 33711
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST-FELONIOUS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONIOUS
RECKLESS DRIVING
----
DAVIS, LORI ANN
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
3603 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
DAVIS, SIRCARR DEWAYNE
4700 EDINBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
DEES, LAWRENCE GEORGE
4708 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
DIFILIPPI, PETER A
COVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041760
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
EZEL, JONATHAN L
6909 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212510
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVTED BURGLARY)
----
GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
2416 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
----
GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE
5007 BEULAH CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE
1756 VARNER RD HIXSON, 373431741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HALE, JUSTINO RAHEEM
113 GOODSON AVE APT 5 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE
1813 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
----
HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
7032 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
HUGHES, MATTHEW ALEX
1511 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
HUGHES, THOMAS EVERETTE
1515 E 46TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
----
JEFFRIES, DAMIAN DEVON
3113 CURTIS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
JOLLEY, KENNETH WAYNE
474 JEWETT RD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
KEITH, MICHAEL BROUGHTEN
131B COUNTY ROAD RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF PROHUBITED WEAPON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
----
LANDIS, MATTHEW A
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MINNESOTA DOC)
----
LITTLE, DAMICHIA
2704 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
----
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
LOCKETT, BOBBI ANTONIA
2303 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE POSSESSION
----
MCDANIEL, TARA JADE
1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MILLENER, ELMONDNO
228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
MINCY, JASON OTT
3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MOORE, DAVID JEROME
1646 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
MULLEN, MICHAEL KEARNEY
3093 SWANSON RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
----
MUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN
157 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
----
MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE
8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
----
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
400 A LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
----
ORRICK, ERICA LYNN
177 BRYAN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
----
OSBORNE, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
1013 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
2003 E 31ST STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071714
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
----
REEVES, QUANZEL MONTAY
439 EAST OAKWOOD STREET TARPON SPRINGS, 34689
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
----
ROBERTS, MELISSA K
5570 TALLENT RD #A OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SANTOS, WILMER MIGUEL
1112 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SMITH, MICHAEL ANDREW
5818 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SPAIN, DOUGLAS CHASE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112830
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION )DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
----
STEVENS, BRIANA
7734 FOSTER RIDGE ROAD GERMANTOWN, 38138
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE
2007EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
TAYLOR, DESIREE MADONNA
820 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
THOMAS, PATRICK
185 SHEELER STREET CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WALLACE, RHONDA DENISE
221 GREEN HILL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN
609 SNOW STREET APT A102 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
----
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
177 VALLEY BROOK DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELL, PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/13/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL, KEVIN BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
DAVIS, LORI ANN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEES, LAWRENCE GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/22/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EZEL, JONATHAN L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVTED BURGLARY)
GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, JUSTINO RAHEEM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JEFFRIES, DAMIAN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LANDIS, MATTHEW A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MINNESOTA DOC)
LITTLE, DAMICHIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
LOCKETT, BOBBI ANTONIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/26/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
MCDANIEL, TARA JADE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLENER, ELMONDNO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MINCY, JASON OTT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
SMITH, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPAIN, DOUGLAS CHASE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION )DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
STEVENS, BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, DESIREE MADONNA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLACE, RHONDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

