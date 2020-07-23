Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

----

ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ

3227 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA

3420 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BELL, PATRICK

3106 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE

4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

----

BURROW, DYLAN LEE

2445 ASHMORE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

CAMPBELL, KEVIN BOBBY

727 EAST 11TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE----CAMPBELL, SARAH KATHERINE2425 ASHMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT----CHURCH, DELISCIA4432 18TH AVENUE SOUTH ST PETERSBURG, 33711Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 1000----CHURCH, QUANESHA4432 18TH AVENUE SOUTH ST. PETERSBURG, 33711Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $1,000SPEEDINGEVADING ARREST-FELONIOUSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONIOUSRECKLESS DRIVING----DAVIS, LORI ANN2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL3603 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----DAVIS, SIRCARR DEWAYNE4700 EDINBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT----DEES, LAWRENCE GEORGE4708 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----DIFILIPPI, PETER ACOVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041760Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPUBLIC INTOXICATION----EZEL, JONATHAN L6909 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212510Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVTED BURGLARY)----GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL2416 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)----GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE5007 BEULAH CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE----GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE1756 VARNER RD HIXSON, 373431741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HALE, JUSTINO RAHEEM113 GOODSON AVE APT 5 RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE1813 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM UNDER $1,000----HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON7032 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT----HUGHES, MATTHEW ALEX1511 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY----HUGHES, THOMAS EVERETTE1515 E 46TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE----JEFFRIES, DAMIAN DEVON3113 CURTIS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----JOLLEY, KENNETH WAYNE474 JEWETT RD GRANDVIEW, 37337Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----KEITH, MICHAEL BROUGHTEN131B COUNTY ROAD RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF PROHUBITED WEAPON)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)----LANDIS, MATTHEW A2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MINNESOTA DOC)----LITTLE, DAMICHIA2704 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN----LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----LOCKETT, BOBBI ANTONIA2303 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSIMPLE POSSESSION----MCDANIEL, TARA JADE1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MILLENER, ELMONDNO228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----MINCY, JASON OTT3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MOORE, DAVID JEROME1646 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----MULLEN, MICHAEL KEARNEY3093 SWANSON RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC----MUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN157 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION----MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI----OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS400 A LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----ORRICK, ERICA LYNN177 BRYAN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAW----OSBORNE, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL1013 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE2003 E 31ST STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071714Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE----REEVES, QUANZEL MONTAY439 EAST OAKWOOD STREET TARPON SPRINGS, 34689Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000----ROBERTS, MELISSA K5570 TALLENT RD #A OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SANTOS, WILMER MIGUEL1112 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SMITH, MICHAEL ANDREW5818 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SPAIN, DOUGLAS CHASEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112830Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION )DOMESTIC ASSAULT)----STEVENS, BRIANA7734 FOSTER RIDGE ROAD GERMANTOWN, 38138Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCT----TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE2007EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----TAYLOR, DESIREE MADONNA820 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----THOMAS, PATRICK185 SHEELER STREET CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WALLACE, RHONDA DENISE221 GREEN HILL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN609 SNOW STREET APT A102 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARREST----WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG177 VALLEY BROOK DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BELL, PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/13/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAMPBELL, KEVIN BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE DAVIS, LORI ANN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEES, LAWRENCE GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/22/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EZEL, JONATHAN L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVTED BURGLARY)

GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC) GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, JUSTINO RAHEEM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JEFFRIES, DAMIAN DEVON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LANDIS, MATTHEW A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MINNESOTA DOC) LITTLE, DAMICHIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN LOCKETT, BOBBI ANTONIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/26/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMPLE POSSESSION MCDANIEL, TARA JADE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLENER, ELMONDNO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MINCY, JASON OTT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/06/1967

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE SMITH, MICHAEL ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPAIN, DOUGLAS CHASE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION )DOMESTIC ASSAULT)