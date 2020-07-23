Gabriel F. Boykins, 45, Arrested In Knoxville For Deaths Of Tamara Church, 40, And Girl, 8

Gabriel F. Boykins, 40, has been arrested in Knoxville for the deaths of Tamara Church, 40, and her daughter, 8.

Boykins was located and taken into custody without incident at approximately 11:45 a.m. on July 23, 2020. Law enforcement from six agencies, including the Chattanooga Police Department, worked together to locate Boykins in the 400 block of Black Oak Drive in Knoxville.

The bodies of Ms. Church and the child were found on July 9 in woods near Greenwood Road.

The Chattanooga Police Department appreciates the assistance received from the following agencies:



United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force

Anderson County Sheriff's Office

Blount County Sheriff's Office

Knoxville Police Department

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation





Boykins will remain in custody at the Knox County Jail until a later date. He is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of abuse of a corpse.