Free COVID-19 Testing Locations For This Weekend Announced

Free COVID-19 testing this coming weekend will be held at the following locations:
1.
Brainerd High School, 1020 N Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tn. 37411
Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26 from 7-11 a.m.
2.
New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd., Chattanooga, Tn. 37411
Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, July 26, from noon-3 p.m.
In partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga
3.
Volkswagen Chattanooga, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., Chattanooga, Tn.
37416 (Assembly Plant)
Sunday, July 26, from 8 a.m.-noon
Offered by the State of Tennessee, the Office of Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee National Guard, for more information visit: https://www.wearevolkswagen.com/testing
Testing resumes at Brainerd High School next Monday – Friday, July 27-31, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
View the Health Department testing calendar with additional details here
.
Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 for testing site details or other COVID-19 questions.