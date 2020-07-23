 Friday, July 24, 2020 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

3 Hamilton County Jail Employees And 6 Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

Thursday, July 23, 2020

As of Thursday, three corrections employees and six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hamilton County Jail. Several of the inmates who tested positive were identified as inmate workers who work in the jail kitchen.

Out of an abundance of caution, once the inmates were diagnosed, all evening meals were disposed of prior to being served and new inmate kitchen workers were assigned in order to prevent any contamination or spread of the COVID virus. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division continues to work with Health Department personnel and our contracted medical services provider [Erlanger Medical Center] to track all inmates and personnel who may have come into contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19.

My staff and I will continue to work diligently with Health Department officials and Erlanger personnel to ensure we are providing a safe, healthy environment for our employees and the inmates we are charged to protect. This includes wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and following established medical best practices and guidelines to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19,” said HCSO Deputy Chief of Corrections Joe Fowler.

Employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are at home under isolation orders from the Health Department. Inmates who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been quarantined in a separate area of the jail and are receiving medical treatment and review by Erlanger, our contracted medical services provider. 

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond said, “I would like to reassure the public and those who may have family or friends incarcerated in the jail our personnel are going to great lengths to follow CDC guidelines and sanitize the facility on a consistent basis.  While we have continued to take precautions based on CDC and local health department guidelines, we anticipated there would be more positive cases within our facility and we are prepared to treat those diagnosed with COVID-19 as we continue to move forward.”

The Hamilton County Jail has a capacity of 505 beds and there are 372 inmates are being housed in the facility.


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE 3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)

East Ridge’s municipal code was amended at the council meeting Thursday night pertaining to paid leave. In the past, time off for vacation, personal business and illnesses were all considered ... (click for more)

On July 7, the Cleveland City Schools Board of Education met and approved the Re-Entry and Reopening Guide which is at clv.city/reopening. The Cleveland City Schools Board of Education held a ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE 3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DISORDERLY CONDUCT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DISORDERLY CONDUCT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ---- BALILES, JESSICA RENEA 1702 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

East Ridge’s municipal code was amended at the council meeting Thursday night pertaining to paid leave. In the past, time off for vacation, personal business and illnesses were all considered to be paid leave. City Manager Chris Dorsey presented a new plan that for now will only apply to employees who were hired after July 1, 2012. Eventually, the old plan will sunset and as time ... (click for more)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Let me be clear from the start – there is nothing funny about the lawless riots that have besieged America. Anyone who violates the laws of our nation, which includes throwing the littlest rock at a police officer or shouting obscenities at anybody, should be arrested, appear before a judge, and then be held accountable for disrupting others’ lives, as well as disturbing the peace. ... (click for more)

Lee University in concert with the Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October. The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes. "The safety and welfare of our ... (click for more)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee senior Brent Cimaglia was one of 30 players, including five from the Southeastern Conference, named to the watch list for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Wednesday. The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played ... (click for more)


