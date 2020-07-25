 Sunday, July 26, 2020 Weather

Chattanooga Firefighters Knock Down Flames At W. 37th Street Duplex

Saturday, July 25, 2020
- photo by Captain Evan Rose and Battalion Chief Don Bowman

Chattanooga firefighters stopped flames from spreading through a duplex on W 37th Street on Saturday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 1000 block around 3 p.m. and units found smoke and flames coming from the structure when they arrived.

They had a quick knockdown on the fire and it was under control in 10 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries.

Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Ladder 5, Quint 3, Engine 9, Engine 14, Squad 20, Battalion 1 and 3, CPD, EPB and HCEMS responded.

The impacted side of the duplex sustained extensive damage. The residents were not home at the time and the unit was unoccupied. On the other side of the duplex, two adults and two children were home and escaped the burning building. That side does not have any fire damage, but power had to be cut to the entire structure for safety reasons.

As a result, the American Red Cross is assisting a total of five residents.

There were temporary assignments for mutual aid. Signal Mountain Fire Department and Red Bank Fire Apartment were going to Station 1 and East Ridge Fire Department was going to Station 9.

CFD officials said, "We appreciate the assistance of our neighboring agencies in making sure that there’s continued coverage when we have multiple companies on the scene of a fire."

- photo by Captain Evan Rose and Battalion Chief Don Bowman

