Georgia Has 2,765 New Coronavirus Cases; 3 More Deaths; 62 New Hospitalizations

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 167,953 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,765.There have been 3,498 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - three more since Saturday.Hospitalizations are at 17,091 - up 62 since Saturday.Whitfield County has 72 new cases for a total of 2,643 and remains at 22 deaths. Officials said 123 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added nine new cases at 462 and is still at 14 deaths.Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, up one.Dade County remains at 95 and one death. Six have been hospitalized, up one.Catoosa County has five new cases for a total of 452 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-nine have been hospitalized, up one.Chattooga County has 10 new cases for 144 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 36 new cases for 1,354 and remains at 51 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has 30 new cases for 1,047 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-six have been hospitalized, up two.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 25 new cases for 827 and has 21 deaths from coronavirus, up one. Fifty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County, up three.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 15,843 cases and remains at 372 deaths. Cobb County has 10,120 cases and remains at 287 deaths. There are now 11,159 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 207 deaths, up one. Gwinnett County has increased to 15,315 cases remains at 216 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has eight new cases for 2,459 and remains at 162 deaths. The county has had 521 hospitalizations for coronavirus, up two.