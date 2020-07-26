 Sunday, July 26, 2020 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 2,765 New Coronavirus Cases; 3 More Deaths; 62 New Hospitalizations

Sunday, July 26, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 167,953 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,765. 

There have been 3,498 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - three more since Saturday.

Hospitalizations are at 17,091 - up 62 since Saturday. 

Whitfield County has 72 new cases for a total of 2,643 and remains at 22 deaths. Officials said 123 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added nine new cases at 462 and is still at 14 deaths.
Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, up one.

Dade County remains at 95 and one death. Six have been hospitalized, up one.

Catoosa County has five new cases for a total of 452 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-nine have been hospitalized, up one.

Chattooga County has 10 new cases for 144 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 36 new cases for 1,354 and remains at 51 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 30 new cases for 1,047 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-six have been hospitalized, up two.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 25 new cases for 827 and has 21 deaths from coronavirus, up one. Fifty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County, up three.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 15,843 cases and remains at 372 deaths. Cobb County has 10,120 cases and remains at 287 deaths. There are now 11,159 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 207 deaths, up one. Gwinnett County has increased to 15,315 cases remains at 216 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has eight new cases for 2,459 and remains at 162 deaths. The county has had 521 hospitalizations for coronavirus, up two.

July 26, 2020

Man, 36, In Critical Condition After Shooting On East Brainerd Road

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brainerd Road On Saturday. At approximately 3:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 7020 East Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and his condition is listed ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVELEZ, ROSALINDA 2702 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BENTON, DESMON D 2720 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART 2350 SUNSET ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Won't Stand Up To Downtown Vandals, But Is All Up In Arms Against Carney Operator

How interesting that Mayor Andy Berke is all bent out of shape over the traveling carnival that has been properly permitted to open for business in Chattanooga. Where was this strong voice when night after night the protesters downtown took over Miller Park and marched all over downtown, promising all kinds of vandalism? We never heard him opposing those groups. He would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Martial Law' Will Do It

There is nothing we can do about the surging coronavirus that has now infected record numbers in Chattanooga’s Tri-State area, other than resolutely follow the instructions to wear our masks, wash our hands four or five times a day, maintain a six-foot distance, and pray. The trillions (with a “t”) that America must spend to help its people are unavoidable and we cannot support ... (click for more)

Sports

Hurst Scores Twice In Red Wolves Draw At Tormenta FC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves opened their USL League One season with a 2-2 tie at South Georgia Tormenta FC Saturday night. Greg Hurst scored both of the Red Wolves goals after failing behind 1-0. The 2-1 lead held till the 91st minute when Tormenta's Daniel Jackson would tie the game. Both teams earn a point in league standings. The Red Wolves will host their first game ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Grad Transfer

Persistence paid off big time for Tennessee coach Kellie Harper and ultimately her women’s basketball program. Harper and her staff had continued to check the transfer portal, mindful of their glaring need for more backcourt depth. Former guard Jazmine Massengill entered the transfer portal in March and ended up at Kentucky, leaving the Lady Vols with Jordan Horston as their ... (click for more)


