AG Slatery Says Masks Mandate "Constitutionally Defensible"

Attorney General Herbert Slatery said a government mandate to wear masks in a health crisis is "constitutionally defensible."

He said, in a nine page opinion, "as a general proposition, a governmental mandate that requires a general population to wear face coverings in public due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19 would be constitutionally defensible."

He added, "The constitutionality of any particular governmental mandate, though, would depend on its specific terms and the underlying authority of the governmental entity issuing it."

Governor Bill Lee has declined to order all Tennessee citizens to wear a mask. However, he allowed mayors in 89 of the 95 counties to issue mask mandates if they choose.

