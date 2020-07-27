 Monday, July 27, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

AG Slatery Says Masks Mandate "Constitutionally Defensible"

Monday, July 27, 2020

Attorney General Herbert Slatery said a government mandate to wear masks in a health crisis is "constitutionally defensible." 

He said, in a nine page opinion, "as a general proposition, a governmental mandate that requires a general population to wear face coverings in public due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19 would be constitutionally defensible." 

He added, "The constitutionality of any particular governmental mandate, though, would depend on its specific terms and the underlying authority of the governmental entity issuing it." 

Governor Bill Lee has declined to order all Tennessee citizens to wear a mask. However, he allowed mayors in 89 of the 95 counties to issue mask mandates if they choose. 

Click here to read the full opinion. 

 


July 27, 2020

Warrants Issued For 2 Suspects In Shooting And Assault Monday Morning In East Ridge

Travis Burroughs, 27, and Derek Reed, 31, are being sought after an incident in East Ridge Monday morning. At about 8:00 am, East Ridge Police received a call of shots fired and a female being assaulted in the 400 block of Alice Drive. As officers arrived, a black SUV was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. East Ridge officers initiated a vehicle pursuit. The ... (click for more)

Woman, 32, Injured And Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Afternoon

Dallas Bay firefighters made a quick stop on a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Dallas Bay area. At 2:52 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire at 7596 Florence Drive. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke coming from a bedroom. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire in a bedroom at ... (click for more)

TFP Again Deliberately Left Out Some Important Points - And Response (2)

This must be my three minutes. The Times Free Press has called me and the Chattanooga Tea Party down for being conservative. Run for the hills, says the TFP, there is a conservative speaking conservative words. We must kill speech that we disagree with, says the local newspaper. Sarah Grace Taylor wrote, “In an opinion posting on the Chattanoogan website, recurring ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Good Manners, Mask!

Exactly two weeks ago there were huge headlines that face masks would be mandatory at Walmart, CVS, Home Depot and Lowe’s, just to mention a few of America’s top retailers. But over the weekend quite nearly every “big box” store crossed mandatory off their signs. Each of the giants found enforcing face masks is “too dangerous” and that face masks are not part of any business model. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)

UTC's Cole Strange Named To Phil Streele's FCS Preseason Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Cole Strange earned his first preseason All-American honors this week. He was recently named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Fourth Team. Steele also released his preseason all-conference teams, which included 13 Mocs in the Southern Conference listings. Strange is a three-year starter on the offensive line where he ... (click for more)


