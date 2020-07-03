Jackie Reeves Arrested In Vehicle Thefts After Trying To Sell One On His Facebook Page

A man who allegedly stole two vehicles and damaged over a dozen more is now in custody.

Property located at 1406 E. 51st St. was damage late on June 13 with the gate lock cut and two vehicle stolen. Those two vehicles were a 1998 Green Mercedes Benz S550 and a 2016 Blue Volkwagen Jetta.

In addition to this, police said a silver 2008 Cadillac SRX and a white 2010 Jaguar XJ were also damaged. Keys for 15 other vehicles were stolen as well. The Mercedes owner was able to locate his vehicle within 24 hours, as he found it on Facebook.

Jackie Reeves, 28, of 2407 E. 14th St., was the holder of the account.

Police said they are familiar with Reeves, who was attempting to sell the Mercedes for $3,000 on his personal Facebook page. Reeves was arrested on Thursday.

Reeves is being charged with four counts of theft of property over $10,000, two counts of vandalism under $1,000, 17 counts of burglary of an auto, and several other driving-related offenses.