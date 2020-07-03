City Council To Vote Tuesday On Resolution Declaring Racism Is Public Health Crisis In Chattanooga

Members of the City Council are set to vote on Tuesday on a resolution by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod "declaring racism as a public health crisis in the city of Chattanooga."

The resolution is also sponsored by Council members Erskine Oglesby and Jerry Mitchell.

The resolution says:

A RESOLUTION DECLARING RACISM AS A PUBLIC

HEALTH CRISIS IN THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA.

______________________________________________________



WHEREAS, the foundation of America is rooted in racism.

The Black experience inAmerica was one of chattel slavery and Jim Crow Black labor formed the economic base forAmerican life yet Black America is still subject to hardships and disadvantages in every area oflife; andWHEREAS, health disparities have existed in America since the birth of our nation. Wenow are witnessing a pandemic where Black patients are dying at 2.4 times the rate of Whitepeople. Black citizens are suffering in-part due to long standing, unaddressed health disparitiessuch as a lack of accessibility to quality health care; andWHEREAS, current events of 2020 illustrate racism negatively impacts the lives of Blackpeople; COVID-19, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter movement have helped tohighlight how racism, not race, causes disproportionately higher rates of homelessness,incarceration, and economic hardships for African Americans. Racism can be seen across bothinstitutional and interpersonal levels - operating over the course of time and across generations;andWHEREAS, the repercussions of historical racism cover every aspect of life, including,but not limited to, discriminatory lending practices of the 20th Century known as “redlining”inhibited the accumulation of familial wealth, limited access to quality food, reduced lifeexpectancy, increased rates of lead poisoning, limited access to clean water, higher rates of infant mortality, and bias in the medical professions towards black women demonstrate the currentimpact of racism; andWHEREAS, endemic racial bias within public institutions has been and continues to affectBlack Americans. This shows up in all aspects of social society where Black children are viewedas older than their White counterparts, receive harsher punishments in both the education andjuvenile justice systems than their White counterparts, they are more often subject to punitivemethods versus therapeutic methods than their White counterparts regarding alleged behavioralissues. This treatment follows Black Americans into adulthood through the court system via cashbail, longer jail sentences, inadequate venues for voting, purging of voter rolls affecting BlackAmericans in greater numbers than their White counterparts.THEREFORE, the City of Chattanooga is engaging directly in a reform agenda for publicsafety based on research and significant input from residents to fight racism wherever it is foundwithin our systems. This includes recommendations on reforming the Police Department, therecommendation to push subpoena power for citizen oversight board to improve accountabilityand transparency, in order to build trust between residents and our Police Department; andTHEREFORE, the City of Chattanooga also has recently proposed strategies to addressracial inequities in the Black Community by forming the Mayor’s Office of CommunityResilience. Office of Community Resilience is forming with the intent on recognizing that noteveryone in Chattanooga has the same opportunities to be healthy; recognizing the differences ineconomics, housing, and health based upon race, ethnicity, sex, neighborhood, income, education,sexual orientation, gender identity, and other factors; recognizing national research whichdemonstrates that the neighborhood one lives in directly impacts ones access to quality housing, agood job, and a good education. Healthy neighbors have a greater impact on one’s health thangenetics or access to care. The Office of Community Resilience also recognizes that Black peopleare not thriving at the same rates as their White counterparts in these areas; andTHEREFORE, the City of Chattanooga recognizes the privileges other Americansexperience which inhibits them from fully understanding how racism impacts Black people inAmerica. Chattanooga recognizes Black citizens experience certain risks with the performance ofsimple tasks such as driving, walking or jogging in neighborhoods. Chattanooga recognizes lifeevents such as getting a job, purchasing a home, buying a car, or raising a family which comeswith barriers other cultures do not experience; andTHEREFORE, the members of the Chattanooga City Council recognize racism is real.As a community, we must work together to promote equity and eradicate racism. Moreover thisCouncil believes NOW is the time to declare racism a public health crisis. The aforementioneddisparities represent a public health crisis which affects us all, and we as a civil society have anobligation to raise awareness and make sure every sector of our society works to reverse this crisis;andFURTHER, the members of the Chattanooga City Council urge our community toimmediately take steps to address, fund, and support areas to strategically reduce the long-termimpact of the social determinants of health by reducing and eliminating preferential treatment forthe majority while subjecting Black, Brown, and poor White people to increased hardships,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

CHATTANOOGA, That this City Council does hereby declare racism as a public health crisis in

the City of Chattanooga and recommits our full attention to improving the quality of life and health

of our minority residents. The City of Chattanooga is committed to honestly and directly

addressing minority health inequities, including a systematic, data-driven focus on poverty,

economic mobility, and inequities other factors that may impact the social determinants of health.

Minorities are impacted more greatly by challenges and inequities in many areas, including but

not limited to, Crime, Social Capital, Education, Transportation, Employment, Food Access,

Health Behaviors, Socioeconomic Status, Environmental Exposure, Access to Health Services,

Housing, and Public Safety.

The council on July 14 is considering:

A RESOLUTION URGING THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO CONSIDER AMENDING THE DEFINITION OF “DISCRIMINATORY PRACTICES” AS SET FORTH IN TENNESSEE CODE ANNOTATED § 4-21-102(4) TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING CHARACTERISTICS: ANCESTRY,

DISABILITY, GENDER IDENTITY, MILITARY STATUS, AND SEXUAL ORIENTATION.

It is sponsored by Council members Mitchell and Carol Berz.

Still another resolution on the 14th is

A RESOLUTION CALLING FOR CHANGE IN VOTING PROCEDURES BY THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO GIVE EVERY ELIGIBLE VOTER THE OPPORTUNITY TO CAST THEIR BALLOT WITHOUT THE RISK OF CONTRACTING OR SPREADING COVID-19.