Police Blotter: Officers Deal With Neighbor Noise Disputes; Man Under Sheets At Circle K Was Just Waiting On His Aunt

Police responded to a noise complaint at Sabrina Lane. An officer spoke with a man who said his neighbor was playing loud music and it was disturbing their residence. The officer listened inside the man's bedroom and found that the sound of the bass was vibrating the wall very loudly. He then made contact with the residents where the noise was emanating. He found an Hispanic female and her adult son. The mom was apologetic and told her son to turn down the music, but then her son insisted on speaking with the officer away from his mother. He said the neighbors also played loud music sometime. The officer "informed the parties if they wished police to mediate future issues to just call for assistance."



* * *



There was another noise issue at an apartment complex on Mountain Creek Road. A man said his wife had turned on the television around 6 a.m. and, because she is hard of hearing, she had the volume set fairly high. He said that after she had the television on for a little while the neighbor in the apartment above stomped on the floor and yelled for them to turn it down. He said his wife yelled back proclaiming that they are within the parameters of the apartment complex policy on when it is acceptable to make noise in the apartment. The man said the neighbor then came downstairs and knocked on their door. When he opened the door the neighbor was standing there and told them that the next time they did not turn the TV down there would be issues. Police then spoke with the neighbor, who acknowledged that he did go downstairs and spoke with the man due to the sound of the television being an ongoing issue. He said he has tried to solve it indirectly by contacting the apartment complex as well as law enforcement in the past.



* * *



A man on Blackford Street said his neighbors were trying to give him a heart attack by keeping him up all night. He said the neighbors would bang on the wall, and would talk loudly outside his windows. The officer "did not observe any loud noises or hear any talking other than (the man) and myself. I explained to him some of the difficulties of living in a duplex, and suggested he take up the non-criminal issue with his landlord. He requested that I come by tomorrow night to try to and observe the noise his neighbors were making."

* * *



In a call on Wheeler Avenue, a man wanted to make a report about his ex-girlfriend pushing down his brother's motorcycle. Police spoke to another occupant of the house who said the bike had been knocked over for about two years.



* * *



A man told police he wanted to report that while en route to work that morning another driver flipped him off at the Bailey Avenue red light. He said he was not aware of anything that prompted the gesture from the other driver. He described him as being a white male driving a Volvo. He said that maybe his "thin blue line sticker" on his vehicle prompted the encounter.



* * *



A resident of Mission View Avenue said his neighbor was harassing him. He said the neighbor made hurtful comments to him. He could not remember specifics. Police made contact with the female neighbor who said the man walked onto her property and asked her out. She said she cursed at him and told him to get off her property. Police told both not to make any future contact with each other.



* * *



A man on Tyner Road said as he was backing up into his driveway, a vehicle stopped and yelled at him, "Hurry up, Redneck" and threw a plastic bottle at his vehicle. He tried to follow the vehicle, but it got away. He said he is worried that this person will try to come to his residence to vandalize or threaten him due to the way he acted just because he was backing up into his driveway.



* * *



There was a situation on Allemande Way to deal with. A woman called in regards to a man who was allegedly banging on her door and throwing rocks at her apartment. Police found the man and detained him. The woman said she was upset with how many officers were on scene and said that there were no weapons involved. She said she only wished for the man to leave. The man was released. He said that the woman was in possession of a backpack that contained his computer. She denied this. The man retrieved his bicycle from the neighbor next door and then left the scene.



* * *



There was a miscellaneous complaint at Mountain Creek Road/W Road. A person who wished to remain anonymous said there was a black Ford Mustang with a white male passenger that was throwing trash at people and screaming at people. The person said a couple of weeks ago the same vehicle passed him as he was walking and eggs were thrown at him.



* * *



Police responded to a motorcycle theft at Canal Street. A resident said he observed two black males loading a neighbor's motorcycle into the back of a tan Suburban and leaving the location. An officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling south on Broad Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect failed to stop and fled. Officers did not attempt to pursue the suspect vehicle. However, as the vehicle fled the motorcycle fell out onto the roadway. The stolen motorcycle was recovered at 1900 Cummings Hwy. The motorcycle was returned to the owner on Canal Street.

* * *



There was a call from the Circle K on Lee Highway. An anonymous caller said a man was lying on the ground covered with a sheet from head to toe and he would like police to check on this individual. An officer spoke with the man under the sheets who said he fell asleep because he was waiting on his aunt to pick him up at 8 a.m. He said he felt okay and there was no need for EMS or police assistance.



