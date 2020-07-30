Walker County Courthouse In LaFayette Closed Until Monday Due To COVID-19 Exposure

The Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette is closed to the public until Monday. Superior Court Chief Justice Kristina Cook Graham signed an order to close the building Thursday at noon after someone employed in the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure will provide time for the courthouse to be cleaned and sanitized.

The courthouse serves as the offices for Probate Court, the Clerk of Courts, State Solicitor, Juvenile Court and other functions. Judge Graham’s order calls on all offices to continue to conduct business that is essential and that can be done online or by phone.

The Walker County Board of Elections and Registration is exempt from the closure order, since Advance voting in the Aug. 11 runoff election for local, state and federal offices is currently underway on the ground floor of the courthouse.

Advance voting will be available Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.