Walker County Courthouse In LaFayette Closed Until Monday Due To COVID-19 Exposure

Thursday, July 30, 2020
The Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette is closed to the public until Monday. Superior Court Chief Justice Kristina Cook Graham signed an order to close the building Thursday at noon after someone employed in the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure will provide time for the courthouse to be cleaned and sanitized.

The courthouse serves as the offices for Probate Court, the Clerk of Courts, State Solicitor, Juvenile Court and other functions. Judge Graham’s order calls on all offices to continue to conduct business that is essential and that can be done online or by phone.

The Walker County Board of Elections and Registration is exempt from the closure order, since Advance voting in the Aug. 11 runoff election for local, state and federal offices is currently underway on the ground floor of the courthouse.

Georgia Now Has 182,286 Coronavirus Cases And 3,671 Deaths

Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 68 More Cases


Georgia Now Has 182,286 Coronavirus Cases And 3,671 Deaths

Opinion

When Bullets Litter Our Streets

This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I'll Sign This Letter

In recent weeks “An Open Letter to the Legion of Lamentation” has begun to circulate on the Internet as more and more Americans are fed up and have heard quite enough from who I have always called “The Legion of the Miserable.” Curiously, the “legion” has never been quite as obnoxious nor bold, this evidenced by two continuous months of rioting in Portland and Chattanooga’s City ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)

SSAC Postpones Soccer And Volleyball Until Spring 2021

The Southern States Athletic Conference announced that the men's and women's soccer and volleyball championships and regular season conference games will be postponed to spring 2021, with the men's and women's cross country championships remaining in the fall. Institutions maintain autonomy to practice and compete in non-conference contests in the fall. This follows the National ... (click for more)


