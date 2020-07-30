Georgia Leaders Ask Statue Of John Lewis Replace That Of Alexander Stephens In U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall

Congressman Tom Graves and Senator David Perdue are among Georgia leaders who have sent letters to Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, and Speaker of the Georgia House David Ralston requesting they replace the statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens with a statue of John Lewis in the United States Capitol Statuary Hall.
Rep.
July 30, 2020
An investigation by Bomb and Arson Fire investigators and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Spring City man, on charges including ... (click for more)
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Chattanooga man on multiple counts, including rape of a child and ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Jail experienced a small grease fire in the kitchen operations area on Thursday.
The fire was quickly contained prior to the arrival of fire department personnel.
... (click for more)
An investigation by Bomb and Arson Fire investigators and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Spring City man, on charges including arson and burglary.
On Aug. 14, 2019, authorities began an investigation into a suspected arson on Luminary Fire Tower Road in Bledsoe County. During the course of the investigation, ... (click for more)
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Chattanooga man on multiple counts, including rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.
In April, TBI special agents began an investigation, joined by detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department, of the distribution of child pornography ... (click for more)
This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)
In recent weeks “An Open Letter to the Legion of Lamentation” has begun to circulate on the Internet as more and more Americans are fed up and have heard quite enough from who I have always called “The Legion of the Miserable.” Curiously, the “legion” has never been quite as obnoxious nor bold, this evidenced by two continuous months of rioting in Portland and Chattanooga’s City ... (click for more)
The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly.
“We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)
The Southern States Athletic Conference announced that the men's and women's soccer and volleyball championships and regular season conference games will be postponed to spring 2021, with the men's and women's cross country championships remaining in the fall. Institutions maintain autonomy to practice and compete in non-conference contests in the fall.
This follows the National ... (click for more)