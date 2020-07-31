 Friday, July 31, 2020 94.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Says Masks Not Required At Wedding, Funeral Services, But At All Activities Leading Up To Events

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said masks are not required at weddings and funerals because they are generally religious services.

However, she said that applies only to the services themselves and not to the events leading up to them, including arrangements and visitation.

She also said that it is not accurate that masks are not required inside gun stores.

Ms. Barnes said gun store owners had an issue of not being able to see the faces of customers.

She said an accommodation was worked out in which customers at gun stores can be required to briefly lower their masks in front of a security camera as they enter the store.

 


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

2 People Rescued From Apartment Fire In East Ridge On Friday Morning; 10 Apartment Units Damaged

