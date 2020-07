Tennessee Has Over 3,000 More Coronavirus Cases In A Day And 27 Deaths

Tennessee had 3,088 new coronavirus cases, health officials reported Friday. The new total is 105,959.

There have been 4,661 patients hospitalized in Tennessee from the virus, up 89.

Officials said 66,357 have had the virus and recovered.

Over 1.5 million have been tested.

Here are the numbers by county:

Davidson County: 18,978 cases, up 302; 198 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 20,586 cases, up 504; 279 deaths, up 4

Bledsoe County: 659 cases, up 3; 1 death

Bradley County: 1,651 cases, up 58; 10 deaths

Franklin County: 258 cases, up 16; 4 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 97 cases, up 3; 2 deaths

Knox County: 3,705 cases, up 130; 30 deaths, up 2

Marion County: 195 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

McMinn County: 462 cases, up 10; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 92 cases, up 5; no deaths

Monroe County: 333 cases, up 28; 9 deaths

Polk County: 140 cases, up 6; 1 death, the county's first

Rhea County: 481 cases, up 15; 1 death

Sequatchie County: 93 cases, up 4; 0 deaths