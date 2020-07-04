Photo Gallery: Fourth Of July Scenes In Chattanooga

July 4, 2020
The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating two suspicious commercial fires on Hixson Pike.
The businesses involved are in close proximity to one another and the fires took place around ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 93,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 5,610. That is far more than the previous one day record.
There have ... (click for more)
Chattanoogans enjoyed a warm and sunny Fourth of July on Saturday. (click for more)
The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating two suspicious commercial fires on Hixson Pike.
The businesses involved are in close proximity to one another and the fires took place around the same time on the afternoon of July 4. They were also similar in nature.
The CFD responded first to 4221 Hixson Pike, the Precision Tune Auto Care at 3:35 p.m.
Quint 16 ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 93,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 5,610. That is far more than the previous one day record.
There have been 2,857 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 1 more since Friday.
Hospitalizations are at 11,743 - up 90 since Friday.
Whitfield County has 57 new cases ... (click for more)
“Our body, our choice” anti masking folks chanted. I would bet good money many of the same folks are “pro life” when it comes to women’s healthcare, too, not realizing the irony.
Some will try to convince (distract) you from wearing a mask saying it isn’t healthy, but medical workers wear them all the time without harm. So why is it wearing a mask is such a flash point? How ... (click for more)
Several weeks ago my dear friend and the world’s best photographer, Robin Hood, told me he was sending a copy of one of his latest books, “A Century of Impact,” that his company, Grandin Hood, recently delivered to the National Parks Conservation Association. Perfect, I told myself, because after six months of being sequestered with leg problems and COVID-19 fright, what greater ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)
CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY
Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START
1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER
1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON
18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON
18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)