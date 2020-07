Red Bank firefighters battled a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

At 12:45 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 2409 Briggs Ave. Firefighters arrived on the scene reporting fully involved fire.

Due to the hot/humid temperature, Mutual Aid was requested for additional manpower to the scene. Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services and Soddy Daisy FD responded.

At 1:24 p.m., the fire was reported under control. Damages are unknown and the cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.