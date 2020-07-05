City Seeks $1 Million Federal Grant For $2,515,000 Alton Park Connector Greenway Trail

The city is seeking a $1 million federal grant for the planned Alton Park Connector.

The project would go along an old rail line from the Tennessee Riverwalk at St. Elmo to 38th Street in Alton Park.

The grant would be from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor Legacy Partnership.

The city's share would be $1,515,000.

The total project cost is $2,515,000.

The trail would go by Broad Street Fast Lube and across Broad Street then past WDEF TV studios.

It would go under Central Avenue and the old Central of Georgia line before veering over to 38th Street.

Alton Park, when it was a manufacturing area, was served by three rail lines. One is an extension from the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad that is being used for the trail.

Another was an extension from the Central of Georgia near Rossville Boulevard and Southern Power Sports.

The TAG Railroad that went to Gadsden, Ala., also served Alton Park.