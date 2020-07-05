 Sunday, July 5, 2020 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Seeks $1 Million Federal Grant For $2,515,000 Alton Park Connector Greenway Trail

Sunday, July 5, 2020

The city is seeking a $1 million federal grant for the planned Alton Park Connector.

The project would go along an old rail line from the Tennessee Riverwalk at St. Elmo to 38th Street in Alton Park.

The grant would be from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor Legacy Partnership.

The city's share would be $1,515,000.

The total project cost is $2,515,000.

The trail would go by Broad Street Fast Lube and across Broad Street then past WDEF TV studios.

It would go under Central Avenue and the old Central of Georgia line before veering over to 38th Street.

Alton Park, when it was a manufacturing area, was served by three rail lines. One is an extension from the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad that is being used for the trail.

Another was an extension from the Central of Georgia near Rossville Boulevard and Southern Power Sports.

The TAG Railroad that went to Gadsden, Ala., also served Alton Park.


Shooting On Hickory Valley Road Leaves Man In Critical Condition

Dalton City Council Meeting Canceled Due To City Employee Testing Positive For Covid

Georgia Reports 2,197 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths


A shooting on Sunday afternoon left a man with critical injuries. The incident happened at 1521 Hickory Valley Road. The victim was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The regularly-scheduled meeting of the City of Dalton Mayor and Council has been canceled. The meeting has been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of the ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 95,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,197. There have been 2,860 people in the state who have died from the virus.



Opinion

Time To Examine Tax Breaks For Churches - And Response

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

Due to my strong belief that 'country comes before self,' this rare issue of The Sunday Funnies is necessary because of Independence Day, but this week The Saturday Funnies will again appear. Our long-term readers know that the weekly funnies come from the emails that are shared during the week, thus the disclaimer But do 4th of July jokes get stale by the 5th?

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

Due to my strong belief that ‘country comes before self,’ this rare issue of The Sunday Funnies is necessary because of Independence Day, but this week The Saturday Funnies will again appear. Our long-term readers know that the weekly funnies come from the emails that are shared during the week, thus the disclaimer But do 4th of July jokes get stale by the 5th? A crafty teacher ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Rolls Through Ohio With Another Victory Saturday; Courtney Sweeps KMSA Tennessee Weekend; Chattanooga's Brooks Wins At Fort Payne

In Ohio the "O-Show" keeps a rollin' Saturday celebrating the 4th of July with win #10 of the 2020 Dirt Late Model season. The Newport, Tn., racer Jimmy Owens (#20) pocketed another $12,000 extending his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series points lead at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The "Ramirez Motorsports, Tommy Pope Construction, Red Line Oil" sponsored Vic Hill powered Rocket racer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


