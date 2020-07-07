 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARLET, RALF
9420 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BARRETT, LEESA SNOW
1820 MAPLE ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
1718 Ellyn Ln Chattanooga, 374111025
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAVETT, SONYA K
171 CLINE CIR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HALL, ADRIENNE NICOLE FINCH
809 WEST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
---
HAMILTON, CHASE LEVOY
3110 CRESENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HYATT, AMBER LYNN
2528 PEACH ORCHARD HILL ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
12244 STORMER GROVE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
842 WOODCOCK LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANDIS, MATTHEW A
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, YOLANDA T
3839 NORTH TER Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCCALEB, QUINTIS
2000 EAST 23RDSTREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
3206 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071845
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MERONEY, DAVID ALAN
8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN
3327 ATKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL
3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SELCER, AARON DAVID
629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIMMONS, SANTANIESHA LEVONNE
818 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATIONS (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
SISK, MAGAAN RYAN
200 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, RASEAN L
2411 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
2907 JUDY ANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
UNDERWOOD, EDDY EUGENE
1646 CTY RD 739 HENEGAR, 35978
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)
---
WILLIAMS, DONNIE
2112 DELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, MARKELL DEVONTA
1228 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
WILSON, SAMUEL KURTIS
270 SUMMER LANE TRENTON,
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOOD, KRISTEN LEIGH
1904 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HALL, ADRIENNE NICOLE FINCH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
HAMILTON, CHASE LEVOY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HYATT, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANDIS, MATTHEW A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCALEB, QUINTIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SELCER, AARON DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMMONS, SANTANIESHA LEVONNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIONS (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
SISK, MAGAAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, RASEAN L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
UNDERWOOD, EDDY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)
WILLIAMS, DONNIE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/20/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, MARKELL DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WILSON, SAMUEL KURTIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOOD, KRISTEN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


July 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 6, 2020

Lesser-Known U.S. Senate Candidates Make Pitch To Chattanooga Pachyderm Club Members

July 6, 2020

Former Senator Corker Gets Close View Of 29th Night Of Chattanooga Demonstrations


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLET, RALF 9420 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty may be the most well-known candidates to replace Lamar Alexander, but they are far from the only ones. The downtown Pachyderm Club provided a platform for some of ... (click for more)

An unlikely figure was present for the 29th day of demonstrations for divestment from law enforcement. In the far corner of Miller Park, away from the fray and commotion, sat former United States ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLET, RALF 9420 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BARRETT, LEESA SNOW 1820 MAPLE ST CLEVELAND, 37311 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Lesser-Known U.S. Senate Candidates Make Pitch To Chattanooga Pachyderm Club Members

Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty may be the most well-known candidates to replace Lamar Alexander, but they are far from the only ones. The downtown Pachyderm Club provided a platform for some of the lesser-known senatorial candidates in the 2020 race. Aaron Pettigrew, Roy Dale Cope and Jon Henry all told the club why they are the best man for the job. Jon Henry, a former Marine ... (click for more)

Opinion

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

I, too, am a former Erlanger employee. I loved my 28 years there and was devastated when I was laid off three years ago. Roy, I find it incredulous that you think that Erlanger’s downward spiral began in the few short months that Will Jackson has taken the helm. It started when Kevin Spiegel started the “ no divert” policy. This policy put undo pressure on every ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors