Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARLET, RALF
9420 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BARRETT, LEESA SNOW
1820 MAPLE ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
1718 Ellyn Ln Chattanooga, 374111025
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAVETT, SONYA K
171 CLINE CIR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HALL, ADRIENNE NICOLE FINCH
809 WEST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
---
HAMILTON, CHASE LEVOY
3110 CRESENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HYATT, AMBER LYNN
2528 PEACH ORCHARD HILL ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
12244 STORMER GROVE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
842 WOODCOCK LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANDIS, MATTHEW A
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, YOLANDA T
3839 NORTH TER Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCCALEB, QUINTIS
2000 EAST 23RDSTREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
3206 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071845
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MERONEY, DAVID ALAN
8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN
3327 ATKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL
3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SELCER, AARON DAVID
629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIMMONS, SANTANIESHA LEVONNE
818 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATIONS (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
SISK, MAGAAN RYAN
200 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, RASEAN L
2411 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
2907 JUDY ANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
UNDERWOOD, EDDY EUGENE
1646 CTY RD 739 HENEGAR, 35978
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)
---
WILLIAMS, DONNIE
2112 DELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, MARKELL DEVONTA
1228 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
WILSON, SAMUEL KURTIS
270 SUMMER LANE TRENTON,
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOOD, KRISTEN LEIGH
1904 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, ADRIENNE NICOLE FINCH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
|
|HAMILTON, CHASE LEVOY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HYATT, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANDIS, MATTHEW A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCCALEB, QUINTIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SELCER, AARON DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SIMMONS, SANTANIESHA LEVONNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIONS (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|SISK, MAGAAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, RASEAN L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|UNDERWOOD, EDDY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)
|
|WILLIAMS, DONNIE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/20/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, MARKELL DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WILSON, SAMUEL KURTIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WOOD, KRISTEN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020
Charge(s):
|