Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/27/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HALL, ADRIENNE NICOLE FINCH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/ HAMILTON, CHASE LEVOY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HYATT, AMBER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANDIS, MATTHEW A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCALEB, QUINTIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/30/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/31/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SELCER, AARON DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIMMONS, SANTANIESHA LEVONNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIONS (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI