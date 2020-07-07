 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 92.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Loeffler, Blackburn Co-Sponsor Bill To Restrict Federal Funds From Jurisdictions "Ruled By Anarchy"

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) co-sponsored legislation "to restrict taxpayer funding from cities that allow jurisdictions to be ruled by anarchy while providing no basic services to their residents."

 

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has also signed onto the bill. She said, “Anarchist jurisdictions – like sanctuary cities – encourage lawlessness and mob rule at the expense of law-abiding citizens.

Cities that do not act to quell the anarchy we are seeing in places like Seattle’s CHAZ should not receive the same federal funding as cooperative cities that abide by the rule of law,” 

 

The Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act, led by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), would restrict federal funding for “anarchist jurisdictions,” or jurisdictions "that abdicate their constitutional duty to their citizens to uphold the rule of law and to provide police, fire, or emergency medical services. In the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle, Washington, the police were forced out and a string of shootings have left two dead.

 

Recently, protesters in Atlanta have shut down roads in the area Rayshard Brooks was killed last month. Violence has persisted in the area, and over the weekend two were killed, including an eight-year-old girl.

 

Senator Loeffler said, “In Atlanta, we have seen lawlessness escalate, resulting in heartbreaking violence once again over the weekend. We cannot allow our cities and communities to fall into a state of anarchy, and I applaud Governor Kemp for taking steps to ensure Atlanta does not resemble Seattle.

 

“This commonsense legislation will restrict federal funding from municipalities that foster or turn a blind eye to chaos in their jurisdictions. We owe it to the American people to stand strong with the rule of law to help keep our country safe.”

 

Senator Loeffler previously introduced the Protecting Public Safety and Supporting Law Enforcement Act, which would withhold federal highway safety funding "from states or local governments that reduce funding for law enforcement entities without a clear budgetary need."


July 7, 2020

U.S. Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) took issue with President Trump's decision to terminate the United States' membership in the World Health Organization (WHO):

Following 14 days of quarantine, all inmates in the Bradley County Jail who contracted COVID-19 have fully recovered. These inmates have been cleared by the Tennessee Health Department to return

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 100,470 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,406. There have been 2,899 people in the state who have died



U.S. Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) took issue with President Trump’s decision to terminate the United States’ membership in the World Health Organization (WHO): He said, “I disagree with the president’s decision. Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organization might have made in connection with coronavirus, ... (click for more)

Following 14 days of quarantine, all inmates in the Bradley County Jail who contracted COVID-19 have fully recovered. These inmates have been cleared by the Tennessee Health Department to return to their traditional pods to continue serving time. Following a voluntary round of COVID-19 testing in mid-June, 33 inmates at the Bradley County Jail tested a-symptomatic positive ... (click for more)

The 5 Lives Of A Southside Pioneer

Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale: Southside Pioneer! From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades. 1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)

Forte Fitness Designed To Address Individual Needs

We all know there are lots of gymnasiums and fitness facilities in the Chattanooga area, all catered to helping individuals become healthy and more fit through smarter eating habits and a legitimate exercise plan. Some are bigger than others. Most offer fitness classes of all kinds and most have operating hours that cater to the busy schedules of each person. Life as we know ... (click for more)

CFL Partners With Vfl Wolfsburg For Special Webinar

Chattanooga FC is partnering with Vfl Wolfsburg for a special webinar detailing life as a Bundesliga academy player and what Academy coaches at the top level in Germany are looking for in their players. In their webinar titled “What It Takes”, Vfl Wolfsburg Academy will share stories from their Academy, insight as to what really is going through an Academy coach’s mind as they evaluate ... (click for more)


