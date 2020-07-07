 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Grand Jury Indicts Former Owner Of Whitewater Grill At Ocoee On Tax Evasion Charges

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

 The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Richard Tyler, Jr., former owner of Whitewater Grill in Ocoee, Tn. 

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler, 63, Monday evening, and his bond was set at $30,000.  Special agents from the Tennessee Department of Revenue assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Polk County Grand Jury indicted Tyler on one count of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and one count of tax evasion.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.  “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Tyler could be sentenced to a maximum of six years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $10,000 for theft of property and up to two years and fined $3,000 for tax evasion.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Stephen Crump’s office.  Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.

The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2019 fiscal year, it collected $15.3 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3 billion in taxes and fees for local government

 


July 7, 2020

Erlanger Treats 12 Patients For Fireworks Related Injuries Over 4th Of July Weekend

July 7, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 7, 2020

Fleischmann: Once Again, The Homeland Security Bill Does Not Include Any Funds For Continued Border Wall Construction


Erlanger Health System Emergency Departments treated 12 patients with injuries related to Fourth of July activities. These patients were treated between July 3 and July 5. Most of the injuries ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Tuesday Congressman Chuck Fleischmann delivered opening remarks at the FY 2021 Homeland Security Subcommittee Markup. The full text of Congressman Fleischmann’s opening remarks as delivered ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Erlanger Treats 12 Patients For Fireworks Related Injuries Over 4th Of July Weekend

Erlanger Health System Emergency Departments treated 12 patients with injuries related to Fourth of July activities. These patients were treated between July 3 and July 5. Most of the injuries include burns and abrasions to hands as well as eye related injuries. Fireworks injuries by year: 2020– eight adults and four children 2019– six adults and two children 2018– ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

The 5 Lives Of A Southside Pioneer

Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale: Southside Pioneer! From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades. 1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors