Bradley Jails Says Inmates With COVID-19 Fully Recovered And Cleared From Quarantine

Following 14 days of quarantine, all inmates in the Bradley County Jail who contracted

COVID-19 have fully recovered. These inmates have been cleared by the Tennessee Health Department to return to their traditional pods to continue serving time.



Following a voluntary round of COVID-19 testing in mid-June, 33 inmates at the Bradley County Jail tested a-symptomatic positive for COVID-19 and were immediately placed in a pre-designated quarantine pod. During each inmate’s 14-day quarantine, they received treatment from the jail’s medical staff and had his/her temperature checked twice daily. All COVID-positive inmates

remained a-symptomatic through the duration of their respective quarantines.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, July 6, all inmates who tested negative by the Bradley County Jail’s medical staff completed their 14-day quarantine and have each returned to their traditional pods.



“Because we took early action to implement thorough COVID procedures in our jail at the beginning of this pandemic, we were prepared for our first outbreak,” said Sheriff Steve Lawson. “Had we not prepared for this as early as we did, I believe this outbreak would have looked much different. I am very thankful to report that all 33 of our COVID-positive inmates have fully recovered and

can return to the general populace of our jail. I am also very appreciative of the Tennessee and Bradley County Health Departments for working closely with us through this and to the medical staff in our jail for staying on top it as well as they have.”