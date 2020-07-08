Warren Mackey Makes New Push For $900,000 In Discretionary Funds

Commissioner Warren Mackey is making a new push to allow each of the nine commissioners $100,000 per year to allot to non-profits at the discretion of each commissioner.

He said such a set-up was in place for 20 years and "it was supported by many fine former county leaders, including Claude Ramsey, Bill Hullander and Curtis Adams."

Commissioner Mackey said one reason the program was ended several years ago was a ruling that the funds could no longer go for school purposes. However, he said students could still be helped by grants to community groups that work closely with young people.

He also said commissioners could use the funds "to help many poor people."

Also, he said the county has over $100 million in reserves.

Commissioner Greg Martin said, with budget woes due to the coronavirus, "I can't think of a more inappropriate time to take $900,000 out of the general fund."

He said, "We have had to tighten our belts and we don't know how tight those belts will get before all is said and done."

County Mayor Jim Coppinger, who earlier battled a prior commission over the issue and got the practice stopped, said he is opposed.

The commission will vote on the issue next Wednesday.