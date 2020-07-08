Woman And Teenager Shot On Dorris Street Tuesday Night

A woman, 39, and a girl, 15, were shot Tuesday night on Dorris Street.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to an unknown medical call in the area of 4300 Fagan Street. Police were unable to locate anyone in need of assistance in that area.

It was stated to police that the victims were in a vehicle in the 4100 block of Dorris Street when they were shot. Minutes later, police were notified that two victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle.