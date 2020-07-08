July 8, 2020
The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announces Houston Street will be converted from one-way to two-way between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street.
CDOT will post public notice signs ... (click for more)
Harrison Ellison, 18, is in custody at the Bradley County Jail on multiple charges after a series of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred on June 12.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announces Houston Street will be converted from one-way to two-way between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street.
CDOT will post public notice signs at each intersection.
The traffic lane to change direction will be closed starting July 23. Houston Street will open to two-way traffic between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street on Aug. 6. (click for more)
Harrison Ellison, 18, is in custody at the Bradley County Jail on multiple charges after a series of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred on June 12.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying and/or locating the other suspects involved in these auto burglaries and thefts.
On June 12, Bradley County ... (click for more)
So, as of today, the schools are planning to reopen, in full, on Aug. 12. I fully expect that to change shortly after they arrive back. I think there will be one or two weeks of classes and then back to virtual school it will be, because that is how they can draw full paychecks while doing very, very little actual work.
Schools shut down in March and then changed over to “virtual” ... (click for more)
For quite some time I have immersed myself in what I call “My Morning Readings.” With each new day, I scan my emails and then I walk through a garden of websites, searching for knowledge. We should never outgrow learning and through this process, I come up with things I enjoy sharing with my readers. One of my “hot buttons” in my daily peruse is my home - Chattanooga. I have forever ... (click for more)
The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday, announced changes to future U.S. Senior Amateur Championship host sites. The Country Club of Detroit, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mi., will be the site of the 66th championship in 2021, scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 2. The Honors Course, in Ooltewah, will host the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur on Aug. 24-29, 2024.
The Country Club ... (click for more)
Ben Rebne added another award to the trophy case on Wednesday as the NAIA's 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award recipient. Rebne becomes the third Roadrunner to win the prestigious award following Sean Elliott in 2015 and S.M. Lee in 2017 & 2018.
With four winners of the award, Dalton State ranks tied for second with Arizona State and Georgia Tech on the all-time list with four. Oklahoma ... (click for more)