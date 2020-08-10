Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, August 10, 2020 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Monday, August 10, 2020
Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At Mike’s Hole In The Wall, Mellow Mushroom Downtown, Reunion Swimming Pool, The Ice Cream Show

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Hamilton County Health Department announced possible exposures to positive cases of COVID 19. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) - Mike's Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. · August

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON 446 N SEQUOYAH CIR NE CALHOUN, 30701 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga LIGHT LAW



Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At Mike’s Hole In The Wall, Mellow Mushroom Downtown, Reunion Swimming Pool, The Ice Cream Show

The Hamilton County Health Department announced possible exposures to positive cases of COVID 19. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) - Mike's Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) – Mellow Mushroom (downtown), 205 Broad St. · August 5 (Wednesday) - Reunion Subdivision Swimming Pool, 1100 Morris Lane. · August 9 (Sunday) – The Ice Cream

Opinion

Thanks To District 1

I want to thank all of the citizens in District 1 who voted for me to continue being your Hamilton County School Board Representative. After I won the race on Thursday, I was asked by a reporter, "Why do you think the voters in District 1 continue to elect you after 16 years?" I answered, "Because I know what my job is as a school board member. It is to be the voice of the people

Roy Exum: Whew, Look A’ Here!

I have lived on top of Lookout Mountain for my entire life. My house is in Tennessee but, technically, I grew up in Georgia -- our house was about the length of a football field south of the Tennessee state line, and if we took less than a five-minute ride from where I live now to where I lived then, you couldn't tell we'd crossed into a different state. Oh, the Tennessee houses

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested


