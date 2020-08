Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 3-9

Here is the Walker County arrest report Aug. 3-9:

WOODS ISAIAH ALLEN B/M 22 *** OFFICER HEAD THEFT BY TAKING (M)

HARMON NOAH CAIN W/M 32 *** OFFICER SIMPSON FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, PROBATION (F), FTA (M)

HOLDEN NANCY INGRAM W/F 46 *** OFFICER MATTHEWS DISTRIBUTION OF METH, POSSESSION OF METH

MITCHELL CODY LAMAR W/M 31 *** OFFICER HOLLAND CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GILLOM ROBERT LEBRON W/M 53 *** OFFICER CARTER FTML, NO LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

THOMAS LARRY DUANE W/M 48 *** OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA), HINDERING SOMEONE FROM MAKING 911 CALL

JACKSON MICHAEL JERMANE B/M 29 *** LPD HOLD FOR COURT

ELLISON MICHAEL CHANCE W/M 26 *** OFFICER YOUNG THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE, PROBATION (F)

REED DEREK NATHANIAL W/M 31 *** US MARSHALLS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MCDANIEL ROY LEON W/M 50 *** OFFICER HEAD DUI, FTML

WALKER NICHOLAS LAMOUNT W/M 41 *** OFFICER TATE TRAFFICKING METH

DRENNON BILLY EUGENE W/M 51 *** OFFICER TATE TRAFFICKING METH

HOOD SIERRA DAWN W/F 29 *** OFFICER TATE TRAFFICKING METH

BURTON DUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 35 *** OFFICER CLARK SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA), SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA), TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS

HOLCOMB SHANNON DEWAYNE W/M 25 *** OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA)

JONES PRESTON DRAKE B/M 21 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

KING MICHAEL SHANE W/M 47 OFFICER BURGESS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, BURGLARY 1ST, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FAIRCHILD TIMOTHY PRESTON W/M 35 OFFICER ELLIOTT WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CLARK DUSTIN CODY W/M 31 41220 OFFICER JONES BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE, FLEEING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, INSUFFICIENT USE OF TURN SIGNALS, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HOLLOWAY AMANDA DEMARIOUS W/F 39 1128 OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

CRAIG COBY WADE W/M 25 61957 OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

PAINTER TOMMY WAYNE W/M 42 68061 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

ORTIZ RICARDO EFRAIN B/M 21 106215 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

PAINTER JAMES IVAN W/M 37 90793 OFFICER LANG RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO YIELD, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

MURPHY CHARLES HENRY W/M 40 59861 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

TOWNSEND PAUL GLEN W/M 34 131027 OFFICER KIRBY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, HOLD FOR DADE COUNTY

WATTS SARA ELIZABETH W/F 42 16342 OFFICER KIRBY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, HINDERING APPREHENSION OF CRIMINAL

YATES STEPHANIE MARIE W/F 40 131023 OFFICER KIRBY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, HINDERING APPREHENSION OF CRIMINAL

TIPTON SHAWNNA ANNE W/F 47 111072 OFFICER KIRBY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, HINDERING APPREHENSION OF CRIMINAL, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

DERRYBERRY JOHN ROBERT W/M 41 126348 OFFICER WALTHOUR GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

WILLIAMS BRIAN EDWARD W/M 34 18604 OFFICER CAMP FAMILY VIOLENCE BATTERY – 2ND, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FAULKNER DAVID MATTHEW W/M 22 *** OFFICER RAMEY HOLD FOR CATOOSA

STRAWTER ANGELICA LEANN B/F 24 *** OFFICER MULLIS OBSTUCTION (M)

CASTILLO SAMUEL CAMACHO H/M 34 *** OFFICER MULLIS DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON

JUV JUV JUV W/M ** *** SELF ****

CROSS III WILLIAM ROSCOE W/M 41 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS AGGRAVATED BATTERY

MANN AMANDA LEIGH W/F 35 *** OFFICER KIRBY ARMED ROBBERY, THEFT BY TAKING (F), BURGLARY (F)

GRIGGS PAMELA KAY W/F 42 77779 OFFICER EVANS DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, VGCSA

GONZALEZ OSCAR NMN W/M 39 131090 OFFICER BUCKNER HIT AND RUN, PASSING ON SHOULDER

WEST JAMAR AMON B/M 30 OFFICER EVANS DUI

TIPTON COREY JACOB W/M 25 OFFICER GILLELAND SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

SCALF LINDA GALE W/F 63 OFFICER CARTER FLEEING AND ELUDING (F), DUI, HABITUAL VIOLATOR , DRIVING SUSPENDED

HOWELL TYSON AARON B/M 25 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI DRUGS, FTML