Man Tells Women To Lift Their Shirts, Tries To Wrestle Them To The Ground

Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Nathan Posey
Two women told Red Bank Police that a man first demanded that they lift up their shirts, then he tried to wrestle them to the group.

Officers responded to an assault call early on Saturday morning at Mountain Creek Road. Police met with a female, who said she and another woman were assaulted by Nathan Posey, 28. The victims said he drove away in a silver pickup truck. They said Posey had been drinking with them beforehand.

The victims said they were standing in the grass beside a patio when Posey suddenly jumped the guard rail and demanded they lift their shirts and show him their breasts. They said he became “agitated” when they refused to do so, so one of the women began recording him with her cellphone.

They said Posey then grabbed one of them by the throat and began to strangle her, but he failed to force her onto the ground. Posey turned his attention to the other woman, grabbing her by the neck and performing a wrestling move by sweeping her legs and slamming her to the ground.

Police said Posey once again focused on the first victim and tried to get her on the ground, but was unsuccessful once again. After this, Posey ran away and left in the truck.

Posey was picked up by the Red Bank Police Department and was brought back to the victims, who identified him. Posey was placed into custody and is facing two assault charges.


