Catoosa And Chattooga Counties Each Have Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 137 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 137 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,351.



There were 3,639 new cases as that total reached 222,588 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 21,031 - up 355 since Monday.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties both had an additional death, bringing Catoosa's total to 10 and Chattooga's total to four.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 660 cases, up 23; 10 deaths, up 1; 54 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 280 cases, up 13; 4 deaths; 15 hospitalizations, up 3

Dade County: 129, cases, up 2; 1 death; 8 hospitalizations, up 1

Walker County: 723 cases, up 13; 17 deaths; 37 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 3,575 cases, up 26; 32 deaths; 179 hospitalizations, up 1

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:

Cobb County: 14,006 cases; 323 deaths

DeKalb County: 14,292 cases; 242 deaths

Fulton County: 20,874 cases; 445 deaths

Gwinnett County: 20,382 cases; 272 deaths