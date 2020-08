Hamilton County Has 102 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 18 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported Wednesday that there have not been any new deaths from coronavirus, keeping the toll at 56.

Total cases now are 6,380 in Hamilton County, up 102. There are 5,013 people that have recovered from the virus in the county.



The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care has decreased two since Tuesday to 25. There are 75 COVID patients hospitalized as well as 10 more suspected cases. Of those, 33 are Hamilton County residents.

The number of active cases in Hamilton County is listed at 1,311, a decrease of 148 since Tuesday.

Tennessee had 18 more deaths bringing the toll to 1,289.



There were 1,478 new cases in the state for a total of 126,393.



There were 90 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,554.



There have been 87,590 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.75 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 23,785 cases, up 160; 315 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 21,044 cases, up 179; 221 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 4,852 cases, up 102; 40 deaths



Bledsoe County: 717 cases, up 1; 2 deaths



Bradley County: 2,013 cases, up 22; 15 deaths



Franklin County: 343 cases, up 5; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 122 cases, up 4; 2 deaths



Marion County: 230 cases, up 2; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 567 cases, up 8; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 109 cases, up 1; no deaths



Monroe County: 458 cases, up 7; 9 deaths



Polk County: 213 cases; 4 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 547 cases, up 3; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 113 cases; 1 death