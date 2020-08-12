Bradley County Man Arrested After Stealing Product From Work

 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Christopher Burgess
Christopher Burgess

Christopher Burgess has been taken into custody after being charged for stealing product from the company providing his employment. His charges are theft over $1,000 and simple possession of schedule VI.

Property crime detectives from the BCSO responded to the place of Burgess’ employment on reports of continuous thefts. The employer reported that the thefts totaled to $1,500 stolen property and had been investigated by the company.

Police said the culprit was an employee hired through a temp agency and was later identified as Christopher Burgess. 



Hamilton County Has 102 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 18 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported Wednesday that there have not been any new deaths from coronavirus, keeping the toll at 56. Total cases now are 6,380 in Hamilton County, up 102. There are 5,013 people that have recovered from the virus in the county. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care has decreased two since Tuesday to 25. There are 75 COVID patients ... (click for more)

Opinion

PILOTs In The Pandemic Period

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything. But there are a few exceptions. One exception is how easy it still is for a company to get a Payment-in-Lieu-of-Tax (PILOT) Agreement from Hamilton County. On Wednesday at the Hamilton County Commission agenda meeting, commissioners and the county mayor appeared enthusiastic about approving a property tax break for Southern ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Lunchbox Letters

You’ll remember the COVID crisis abruptly ended the 2019-20 school year in April and then followed a miserable four months where the flu effectively prohibited our children from seeing their friends, playing Little League baseball and being on the swim team. Our psychologists tell us the children have also suffered from “negative mental health issues.” Children need to begin catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Postpones Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball Until At Least Jan. 1

Lee University in partnership with the Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel. Three significant factors helped the conference ... (click for more)

Covenant Postpones All Fall Sports

The USA South Athletic Conference announced that it is postponing fall sports competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presidents of the USA South voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports conference competition until the spring 2021 semester. The USA South sports impacted are football, men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, men's cross country, and ... (click for more)


