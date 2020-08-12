Bradley County Man Arrested After Stealing Product From Work

Christopher Burgess has been taken into custody after being charged for stealing product from the company providing his employment. His charges are theft over $1,000 and simple possession of schedule VI.

Property crime detectives from the BCSO responded to the place of Burgess’ employment on reports of continuous thefts. The employer reported that the thefts totaled to $1,500 stolen property and had been investigated by the company.

Police said the culprit was an employee hired through a temp agency and was later identified as Christopher Burgess.



