Man Shot Wednesday Night On 4th Avenue

A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on 4th Avenue.
Chattanooga Police responded to 2400 4th Ave. at approximately 9:23 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was treated on scene by Hamilton County EMS for a non-life-threatening injury, but refused to be transported to the hospital.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
