Man Shot Wednesday Night On 4th Avenue

A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on 4th Avenue.

Chattanooga Police responded to 2400 4th Ave. at approximately 9:23 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot. 

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was treated on scene by Hamilton County EMS for a non-life-threatening injury, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.  


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVAREZ, VICTOR ESTEBAN 622 4TH AVE APT 2 DALTON, 30721 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ... (click for more)



Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

PILOTs In The Pandemic Period

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything. But there are a few exceptions. One exception is how easy it still is for a company to get a Payment-in-Lieu-of-Tax (PILOT) Agreement from Hamilton County. On Wednesday at the Hamilton County Commission agenda meeting, commissioners and the county mayor appeared enthusiastic about approving a property tax break for Southern ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Sea To Shining Sea’

If you were to poll the most travelled among us, Portland, Ore., would be among the finalists on every list as “The Most Beautiful City” in the United States. Yet, today, it is a run-away choice as the ugliest in America. For over two-and-half months the state capital has unwillingly hosted a full-fledged riot almost every night. Two weeks ago, the city’s now-despicable mayor, leftist ... (click for more)

Bryan College Volleyball Team Awarded 2020 National Academic Award

Bryan College’s volleyball team led by Coach Jessica Day was recently awarded the 2020 United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award. The award is given to teams that hit the benchmark average of a 3.3 GPA for the entire year. Bryan College is among the 1,313 teams across the country earning the award. Initiated in 1992, ... (click for more)

Lee University Postpones Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball Until At Least Jan. 1

Lee University in partnership with the Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel. Three significant factors helped the conference ... (click for more)


