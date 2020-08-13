Man Shot Wednesday Night On 4th Avenue

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything. But there are a few exceptions. One exception is how easy it still is for a company to get a Payment-in-Lieu-of-Tax (PILOT) Agreement from Hamilton County. On Wednesday at the Hamilton County Commission agenda meeting, commissioners and the county mayor appeared enthusiastic about approving a property tax break for Southern ... (click for more)

If you were to poll the most travelled among us, Portland, Ore., would be among the finalists on every list as “The Most Beautiful City” in the United States. Yet, today, it is a run-away choice as the ugliest in America. For over two-and-half months the state capital has unwillingly hosted a full-fledged riot almost every night. Two weeks ago, the city’s now-despicable mayor, leftist ... (click for more)