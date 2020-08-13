 Friday, August 14, 2020 Weather

Video: County Teacher Who Was Sent Home Due To COVID Exposure: "This Is Very Traumatic. There Has To Be A Better Way"

Thursday, August 13, 2020
A Hamilton County Schools teacher who was sent home along with her students on Thursday has made a remarkable video.

McKinzie Conkel said there was a person in her classroom for three hours who then got a positive result from a previous coronavirus test. She declined to say whether it was a staff member or a student.

Ms.
Conkel said, "This is very traumatic. I am worried about going home and exposing my loved ones.

She said when she and her students return to the classroom after the quarantine period "we will be constantly worrying about getting exposed again."

The teacher said in the emotional video, "There has to be a better way to protect our staff and students  - whether it is requiring negative COVID tests or taking temperature checks."

She said she made the video "because I feel the need to share to prepare others for the fact that this is not a media hoax. This is a reality" that she said has already taken the lives of many in the community.

Ms. Conkel said, "I love my job, but it should not be this way. We have not been trained. We do not know how to properly handle this - even though we might have had a 30-minute professional development talk on this. That's not proper training.

"This is a scary environment to be putting teachers, students and staff in - a large group of people in one building."

August 14, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER --- BARNARD, ... (click for more)

Nikki's Drive In, a landmark just below the tunnel in North Chattanooga, has been sold for $1,580,000. The sale of the iconic restaurant that featured burgers, onion rings, fried Gulf shrimp and an authentic jukebox, was to a townhome developer. It was sold to to 895 Cherokee Townhomes Llc from James E. Jones, son of the restaurant founders and longtime operators, Charlie ... (click for more)

The Welfare Of Students Is Paramount - And Response

This week the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association released a report, "Children and COVID-19," that states that there has currently been 380,174 total child COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 179,990 new child cases reported from July 9 to Aug. 6 (200,184 to 380,174), a 90 percent increase in child cases ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: And, So, Life Changes

For two decades in my life a couple of days on either side on August 15th was when my summer would officially end … and - thank God - the newest edition of “the great games” would soon begin in the most gloried of all sports - SEC football. It was once said, “Only in the South is college football a religion, and, mister, Saturdays down South are the Sabbath.” The late-summer prelude ... (click for more)

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions' discretion. It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring. ... (click for more)

Bryan College Volleyball Team Awarded 2020 National Academic Award

Bryan College’s volleyball team led by Coach Jessica Day was recently awarded the 2020 United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award. The award is given to teams that hit the benchmark average of a 3.3 GPA for the entire year. Bryan College is among the 1,313 teams across the country earning the award. Initiated in 1992, ... (click for more)


