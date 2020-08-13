Video: County Teacher Who Was Sent Home Due To COVID Exposure: "This Is Very Traumatic. There Has To Be A Better Way"

A Hamilton County Schools teacher who was sent home along with her students on Thursday has made a remarkable video.





McKinzie Conkel said there was a person in her classroom for three hours who then got a positive result from a previous coronavirus test. She declined to say whether it was a staff member or a student.





Conkel said, "This is very traumatic. I am worried about going home and exposing my loved ones.





She said when she and her students return to the classroom after the quarantine period "we will be constantly worrying about getting exposed again."





The teacher said in the emotional video, "There has to be a better way to protect our staff and students - whether it is requiring negative COVID tests or taking temperature checks."





She said she made the video "because I feel the need to share to prepare others for the fact that this is not a media hoax. This is a reality" that she said has already taken the lives of many in the community.





Ms. Conkel said, "I love my job, but it should not be this way. We have not been trained. We do not know how to properly handle this - even though we might have had a 30-minute professional development talk on this. That's not proper training.





"This is a scary environment to be putting teachers, students and staff in - a large group of people in one building."